Lukas Enembe asks Jokowi to fire regional secretary named Plh





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor of Papua Luc Enembe asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) dismissed Papua Province Dance Regional Secretary Yulian Flassy from his post. According to Luke, Dance had abused his position to overthrow him as governor. Lukas forwarded the request to Jokowi in a letter. The dismissal request was the result of Dance’s appointment as the Governor’s Daily Executive (Plh). “We request that the President be happy to cancel the Home Office news form and revoke the decree regarding the appointment of dance brother Yulian Flassy as regional secretary for Papua province while simultaneously dealing with the dismissal of the dance, “said Luke’s letter, quoted Friday (6/25). Lukas said Dance abused his position to overthrow him as the rightful governor of Papua. In addition, Lukas also accused Dance of several things that were against his policy as governor. In the letter, Lukas also explained that he had received an Interior Ministry news form signed by the Interior Ministry’s Director General of Regional Self-Government (OTDA), Akmal Malik, regarding the appointment of Dance as Plh. In fact, according to the Democratic Party politician, he had sought permission and obtained approval from Home Secretary Tito Karnavian to seek treatment in Singapore. “I am currently recovering and will soon resume my duties as governor of Papua,” Lukas said. Lukas said the Interior Ministry’s decision followed a letter sent by Dance. He admitted that he was unaware of the letter sent by Dance, and that the letter was sent without coordination, was never reported, and did not gain approval from him as governor. . He stressed that so far he is still the rightful governor of Papua. He admitted that he was disappointed with the Interior Ministry’s decision and suspected that there were elements involved in this case. “As governor of Papua, I am disappointed and suspect that there is an unconstitutional plot on the part of some elements to demote / overthrow me in the middle of the road as the constitutionally legitimate governor of Papua,” he said. he declares. The Home Office had previously appointed Dance acting governor of Papua because Lukas was undergoing treatment in Singapore. In addition, the appointment of the acting governor was also linked to the vacancy of the leadership position, as the governor’s performance could not be represented by the deputy governor of Papua, Klemen Tinal, who had passed away. Knowing this, Luke was furious. He admitted that he would report the Interior Ministry under the leadership of Interior Minister Tito Karnavian to President Joko Widodo. (dmi / ain)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos