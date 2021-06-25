On the occasion of the 46th anniversary of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the “dark days”





On the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the state of emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the “dark days” between 1975 and 1977 could never be forgotten, and recalled how India has witnessed ‘a “systematic destruction of institutions”. Addressing Congress, the prime minister said the big old party had trampled on India’s democratic ethics during the state of emergency, and added that Indians must pledge to do everything possible to strengthen the democratic spirit. He also remembered the “greats” who resisted the Emergency and protected democracy. “The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period 1975-1977 saw a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do all we can to strengthen the democratic spirit of India and live up to the values ​​enshrined in our Constitution, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted. In connection with a post shared by the BJP on Instagram on “The Amazing Phase of Indian Democracy,” Prime Minister Modi said: “This is how Congress trampled our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the emergency and protected Indian democracy. In its article, the BJP recalled everything that was banned during the emergency, such as films about Chandrasekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh, songs by Kishore Kumar, quotes from Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore and the protests. Other leaders, including Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, also targeted Congress on the occasion. Shah said Congress “murdered” democracy that day in 1975 for its lust and arrogance for power, and called it a dark chapter in Indian democracy. Nadda remembered those who opposed the Emergency. The Emergency Period was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months between 1975 and 1977 due to “imminent security threats” to the country. During this period, the constitutional rights of citizens were suspended and several restrictions imposed. The emergency was lifted in 1977 and the Lok Sabha elections were held in which Congress suffered a crushing defeat, its first since the country’s independence in 1947, by the combined opposition of the Janata Party.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos