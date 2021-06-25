Boris Johnson ready to change role of Lord Advocate





Calls have been made to divide the roles of the post to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest, as the Lord Advocate heads the Scottish Public Prosecutor’s Office and acts as the Scottish Government’s highest ranking legal adviser. Dual tenure concerns have been raised by MSPs following Holyrood’s investigation into the government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against former Prime Minister Alex Salmond and malicious prosecutions against former Rangers directors FC. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy While justice is vested, the powers of the Lord Advocate are set out in the Scotland Act, meaning that legislation would have to be changed by Westminster if Holyrood wanted the role to change. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.8%"/> Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC after the swearing-in ceremony at the Court of Session in Edinburgh Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Joanna Cherry to defend woman accused of “transphobic tweets” in court East Lothian Alba MP Kenny MacAskill wrote to Mr Johnson asking if he would consider changing the law, according to a report in The Times. A response sent on behalf of Mr Johnson by Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said: While the UK Government has the power to effect this change, in practice we would like to ensure that the Scottish Government has submitted its proposals to the Scottish Parliament for consideration. It would then be up to the Scottish government to make representations to the British government. Mr Jack said no action has yet been taken to change the law. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there were “a strong and prima facie case” for the separation of powers, reiterating her campaign pledge to consult on whether any changes should be made. James Wolffe, who resigned his post after the election, was replaced this week by Dorothy Bain QC, who said she would give any consultation on the role all the appropriate help. Mr MacAskill, a former Scottish justice secretary, said the Scottish government could adopt immediate changes to start the separation by refusing to contact Ms Bain for legal advice. Such a move would be awkward, but not overwhelming, he said. “This was a problem long before the election,” he said. “Surely committing to be able to act on it would have made sense. There are certainly complexities, so go ahead now… and solve them.” According to a survey carried out by Scottish Legal News in March, 81.4% of the 350 lawyers surveyed want the role to be divided into equivalents of attorney general and director of public prosecutions. The Scottish Government said: ‘We intend to publish a consultation on the dual function of judicial officers in due course. It is vital that the prosecution and death investigation systems, as well as the role of judicial officers in government, continue to enjoy the full confidence of the public. “The Prime Minister has also made it clear that, since this is an important constitutional issue, it is essential to take the time to conduct the consultation properly. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

