18 dead, 16 injured in martial arts school fire in China





At least 18 people were killed and 16 injured when a fire broke out at a martial arts school in central China in the early hours of Friday, according to a local government statement, AFP reports. Local media reported that most of the victims were boarders between the ages of seven and 16. The blaze had been extinguished and authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, according to the Zhecheng County government statement. There were 34 residents at the scene when the fire broke out, according to local government staff quoted by Beijing Toutiao News. The injured – including four seriously injured – were rushed to a local hospital, where an anonymous doctor told local media they were “doing everything they could” to save them. The director of the center of Henan Province was arrested by police, the statement said. Provincial party leader Lou Yangsheng told local media that the tragedy was a “profound lesson” from which all cities and counties in Henan should learn to eliminate future risks. Henan is the cradle of traditional Chinese martial arts and is home to many kung fu academies. Among the most important is the famous Shaolin Martial Arts School, which has hundreds of teachers and tens of thousands of students, according to its website. Shaolin Monastery in Dengfeng City is also famous for its fighting monks. Social media users started calling for better fire safety standards online, as a hashtag for the fire quickly garnered over 1.5 million views. Fatal fires are common in China, where safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is often lax. More than two dozen people were killed in two fires in Beijing’s migrant neighborhoods in 2017. The first fire, which killed 19 people in November of the same year, prompted authorities to start demolishing dangerous buildings in the capital, driving out hundreds of thousands of residents in the dead of winter. A massive fire that swept through a 28-story residential building in Shanghai in 2010 left 58 people dead. The crash comes at a sensitive time for the ruling Chinese Communist Party as it ramps up security preparations ahead of its 100th anniversary celebrations on July 1. Following a series of fatal mine accidents in recent weeks, local authorities this month suspended operations at coal mines in Henan, Jiangxi and Hubei provinces ahead of the approach. of the birthday. In just one week in June alone, more than 30 workers were killed in two separate gas blasts at mines in Henan and Hubei. News.Az

