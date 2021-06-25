Pakistan wants a “civilized relationship” with the United States (PM Imran Khan)





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the United States (US).

In an interview with the New York Times, he said Pakistan has always had closer relations with the United States than with India. Pakistan has chosen to join the US war on terror after 9/11, he added.

“Now, after the United States leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan would like a civilized relationship, which you have between nations, and we would like to improve our trade relations with the United States,” Prime Minister Khan said.

When asked to elaborate, he said the ties should be like between the US and Britain or between the US and India right now. “So a relationship that is impartial. Unfortunately, the relationship was a bit unbalanced during this war on terror,” he added.

“It was an unbalanced relationship because [the] The United States felt that they were giving aid to Pakistan, they felt that Pakistan should then make the United States’ offers, ”Prime Minister Khan said.

“What Pakistan did in trying to get the US tender actually cost Pakistan a lot of lives. Seventy thousand Pakistanis died and over $ 150 billion was lost to the economy because there were suicide bombings and bombings all over the country. This is where the problem started.

“The United States always expected more from Pakistan. And unfortunately the Pakistani governments tried to deliver what they were not capable of. So there was this mistrust between the two countries.

Regarding India, the prime minister said that if Islamabad and New Delhi have normal and civilized trade relations, it will benefit both countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos