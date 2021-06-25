Politics
Ghulam Nabi Azad Exclusive on PM Modi J&K All Party Meeting Article 370 State of Mehbooba Mufti Pundits of Kashmir last
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, top Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who represented the big old party in a meeting with the prime minister in an exclusive conversation with India TV, gave an overview of the conversation of J&K executives with Prime Minister Modi. , the issues that were discussed and the conduct of the Center towards the opposition.
Ghulam Nabi Azad said there was no fixed agenda or deadline set by the government for the talks. Interior Minister Amit Shah told us that whatever you all want to discuss will be the agenda.
“I must say that the conduct of the ruling party must be appreciated,” added Ghulam Nabi Azad.
“I want to pay tribute to the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and the government. Body language, presentation and language from both sides was appreciable,” he said.
“Although the leaders informed the government of their dissatisfaction with the way Section 370 was repealed, they also agreed.”jo hua, so hua‘. We have said that we will not discuss Article 370 because the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, ”Azad said.
“We demanded that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir be restored as soon as possible,” he said.
Speaking on congressional demands presented at the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said “elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir. The rehabilitation of Kashmir pundits should be speeded up.”
Ghulam Nabi Azad is Mehbooba Mufti
Speaking on what Mehbooba Mufti said during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said the PDP leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir clarified that she had no affiliation with Pakistan.
Ghulam Nabi Azad mentioned that Mehbooba said that when we say “talking with Pakistan” it doesn’t mean that we have empathy for that country. There was talk of building bridges during the meeting.
Mehbooba Mufti, who spoke to a reporter after attending Prime Minister Modi’s meeting, said they would continue to make efforts for the restoration of Article 370 constitutionally and legally.
The prime minister said leaders should work to reduce activism as he can feel the pain of a mother who loses a child because of it, Ghulam Nabi Azad added.
At the first multi-party meeting involving the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Center is fully engaged in the democratic process of J&K and organized elections to the Assembly in the region as well as the smooth running of the District Development Council (DDC) ballots is a priority.
The delineation, the roadmap for the Assembly polls, the restoration of the state and the return of the Kashmir pundits were the key issues discussed at the crucial all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. , chaired by Prime Minister Modi and involving leaders of different J&K political parties.
The meeting lasted more than three and a half hours without anyone raising any cross-border issues, sources said.
At the first such meeting held almost two years after the former state of J&K lost its special status and was divided into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh – the First Minister heard all the suggestions and contributions put forward by the participants and expressed happiness on everyone sharing their frank and honest views.
