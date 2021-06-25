After oranges, women are now compared to caramels





There was a wide debate over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on rape and women’s clothing. The Prime Minister has received much support and criticism for his views on the increase in rape cases in the country. While many of the celebrities shared their reservations about the Prime Minister’s stance on the issue, some went on to justify his remarks with rather bizarre analogies.

Recently, a clip of a local reporter went viral on Twitter where he compared women to candy. Yes, candy. Holding a caramel in his hand, the reporter shared, “This caramel is covered. It’s wrapped. If I unwrap this candy here, it’s now uncovered. This other caramel, however, is“ covered. ”Now tell me. honestly, if I left this unwrapped caramel on the road, would anyone eat that caramel? No one would eat it. “

The man then explained how this unwrapped caramel would attract “undetectable viruses” and bacteria. “You can’t have that caramel now. Whoever has that caramel now would get sick. However, that other caramel [which is wrapped], anyone can have it because the caramel has protected itself, ”he continued.

“Therefore, when Prime Minister Imran explained that if women wore revealing clothes, the chances of her being sexually assaulted are greater. She would be more vulnerable. She would not be able to protect herself.”

As the clip went viral, Pakistanis questioned the journalist for his ridiculous analogy.

So basically he says women are caramels and men are bacteria, germs, mosquitoes etc.

– Rishabh Gupta (@RishabhCodes) June 24, 2021

In January, a tweet exploded on the Bird app after a user compared women who wear the hijab and those who don’t to peeled / unpeeled oranges. One user explained that women who cover themselves will not drown while those who do not wear the hijab will. In the rather bizarre analogy mentioned above, the user’s point of view got Twitterati talking.

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

