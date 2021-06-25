Kahiyang Ayu Named “Mother of Literacy” Medan City





KOMPAS.com – Kahiyang Ayu Bobby Afif Nasution was inaugurated as the Literacy Mother of Medan City for the period 2021-2026. The inauguration was carried out by the director of the National Library of Indonesia, Muhammad Syarif Bando. Mother of Literacy’s mission is to promote and increase the love of reading for the people of Medan City in order to raise awareness of the library. “The presence of this Literacy Mother can be model and inspire in strengthening human resources (HR) in the city of Medan, ”said Syarif Bando during the inauguration of the Mother of Literacy in Medan. The inauguration of the Mother of Literacy is part of the hybrid talk show “Improving the Literacy Index of the City of Medan City” on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Syarif Bando said that the National Library of Indonesia always creates synergy with all parts of the nation, especially the academic community to outline President Joko Widodo’s vision for 2020-2024 regarding efforts to improve the quality of resources. human beings to advanced Indonesia. “We hope that the facilities of the National Library can help improve the quality of human resources, especially among students,” said Syarif Bando. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “Just as President Joko Widodo said that quality human resources are human resources who master science and technology, who have innovation and creativity and who are capable of creating jobs,” he said. -he adds. The director of the National Library of Indonesia hopes that the library can be present as a proof for the government to carry out development on all fronts. Also read: Ministry of Education and Culture, Research and Technology Adopts Twitter to Boost Social Media Proficiency for High School Students Build a “Literacy Garden” The deputy mayor of Medan, Aulia Rachman, said that the level of human resources in the city of Medan is currently still very low. Therefore, we need a formula that improves the learning system to create strong human resources. “Because the current generation of the future will face the digital world, which they will risk surviving in the future. It is the responsibility of the current leader of Medan City,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos