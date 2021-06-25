“Boris Johnson should fire him” – LabourList





Labor Party Chairman Anneliese Dodds has said Boris Johnson “should sack” Matt Hancock following reports the Health Secretary had a secret relationship with an aide during the pandemic. The sun today released details of an “explosive affair” between Hancock and Gina Coladangelo, who was hired as an adviser and then appointed non-executive director at the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs last year. Responding to the story, a Labor spokesperson said ministers have a ‘right to privacy’ but raised concerns over his hiring and the possibility of ‘conflicts of interest or rules that have been broken “. Dodds has now added: “If Matt Hancock has secretly had a relationship with an advisor in his office that he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role, it is a blatant abuse of power and a conflict. of obvious interests. “The indictment against Matt Hancock includes the waste of taxpayer money, leaving care homes exposed and now charged with breaking his own Covid rules. His position is desperately untenable. Boris Johnson is expected to fire him. Initially, there was no public record of Coladangelo’s appointment as a non-executive director, a taxpayer-funded role that pays at least 15,000, but hiring and failing to report were revealed through Sunday Times in November of last year. Government Minister Grant Shapps said this morning that Hancock’s longtime friend would go through a “very rigorous” process requiring “all kinds of civil service approval” before being appointed. He added: From a public service perspective, you have to go through a very arduous approach to appoint anyone to anything. From a private perspective, people are entitled to their own judgments, but people’s privacy is people’s privacy, and I don’t think it’s the role of politicians to go and comment on them. Concerns have also been raised over whether Hancock broke Covid rules while The sun reported that her footage capturing a kiss between the two was from May 6, before intimate contact with people outside your household was allowed. Update, 12:20 p.m.: Hancock refused to resign but apologized and admitted he broke coronavirus lockdown rules that as Health Secretary he paved the way for establishment and promotion. He said: I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances. I let people down and I’m so sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and I would be grateful for my family’s confidentiality on this personal matter.

