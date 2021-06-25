Why I said I was Hanuman to PM Modi





On an emotional note, Chirag Paswan said he doesn’t expect anything from anyone anymore. New Delhi: Chirag Paswan, fighting his uncle Pashupati Paras for control of his party Lok Janshakti (LJP), said he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to back him at his worst time after supporting him wholeheartedly and “do everything possible for him like Hanuman “. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, he also accused his Pashupati Paras of betraying his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who died last October. Feeling disappointed with the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Paswan, initially hesitant, said: “Let’s address the elephant in the room.” Referring to his “Hanuman” analogy for his relationship with the Prime Minister, he said: “I am the hanuman for PM. Hanuman went out of his way for his Ram. I did my best for my Prime Minister, I wholeheartedly supported him in every decision. “ Mr Paswan said he supported Prime Minister Modi on measures such as Article 370 or the CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act) while the party of Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, did not. not done. “When I was initially going through a low phase (after the party coup d’état), I expected my Prime Minister to support me. But I quickly realized that it was up to me to fix the problem by myself, ”the 39-year-old said. – former actor turned politician. On an emotional note, he said he didn’t expect anything from anyone anymore, “didn’t even deserve” to wait for anything. “My own family members betrayed me. My uncle who was like my father and my brother (cousin Prince) who was like my son … I attended his PTA meetings,” said the MP for Lok Sabha. “He was close to dad, so it’s a betrayal of him. He’s my oldest, and if he had a problem with something he could always have told me something was bothering him and we could have worked it out. problem together. But the way he did it, it’s a betrayal of daddy. I’m sure daddy is not happy anywhere, “said Paswan Junior.

