Pakistan remains on FATF gray list for terrorist financing imran khan latest updates





Image Source: PHOTO / AP FILE

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan will continue to be gray-listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it has yet to fully implement the 27-point action plan on money laundering and terrorist financing.

“Pakistan remains under increasing surveillance. It largely covered 26 of the 27 points of the action plan, ”said Marcus Pleyer, President of the FATF.

Incidentally, the FATF announcement came a day after Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval proposed an “action plan” against Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e -Mohammed as part of the SCO eight-nation group and called for swift prosecution of those responsible for terrorist attacks.

During a face-to-face meeting of senior security officials from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, he also called for the full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against terrorist individuals and entities designated by the UN, official sources said. .

READ ALSO: Ajit Doval speaks harshly at SCO and pleads for “action plan” against terrorist groups based in Pak LeT, JeM

Doval also highlighted the adoption of international standards to combat terrorist financing and suggested having a memorandum of understanding between the SCO and the counterterrorism watchdog FATF.

In recent months, Pakistan has worked to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations by the global watchdog.

Pakistan was placed on the gray list in June 2018 by the FATF. Islamabad was urged to implement a 27-point action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019. However, the deadline was subsequently extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: India wants normal relations with all its neighbors, including Pakistan: MEA

In February this year, the FATF granted Pakistan a fourth extension to fully implement a 27-point action plan and “strongly urged” it to meet the three remaining conditions regarding the investigation of terrorist financing. and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

(With PTI entries)

Latest news from the world

