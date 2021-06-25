Politics
We’re in a New Cold War, Says Former US General Robert S. Spalding
General Robert S. Spalding is a great observer of China. He believes a new Cold War has begun, with China expanding its territory and influence as a superpower and trying to isolate the United States from its allies and partners. He warns, however, that Chinese expansion also means that Beijing’s military interests are more vulnerable to regional and international unrest that may be out of its control. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Washington:
How do you assess the military strength of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) today?
The PLA is the dominant military force within the First and Second Island Chains. A 2020 United States Department of Defense (DoD) report indicates that the PLA military is the largest permanent land force in the world, with around 9.15 lakh of active duty personnel. [in 2019]. According to the report, the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) and PLA Navy (PLAN) Aviation combined constitute the third largest aviation force in the world, with more than 2,500 aircraft in total and around 2,000 fighter jets.
To enhance its combat readiness, PLAAF conducts four annual training exercises known as Red Sword, Blue Shield, Golden Dart and Golden Helmet, and deploys advanced fighter jets for bilateral and multilateral exercises. Although the PLAAF still has limited power projection capability, China has increased circumnavigation flights near Taiwan to deter the island from moving towards independence. The APL will be [make a] move to Taiwan over the decade. They seek to dominate the world.
Has the PLA achieved its military objectives for 2020?
A 2019 DoD report on military and security developments involving the People’s Republic of China mentions three modernization goals that the PLA established for 2020, 2035, and 2049 to overtake the United States and other major military powers. By 2020, Chinese military leaders have sought to achieve basic mechanization or modernization of equipment stocks and to make significant progress towards computerization, which fits the US military concept of network-centric capabilities. These goals first appeared in China’s 2008 National Defense White Paper. In a September 2017 speech commemorating the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, [Chinese Communist Party (CCP)] General Secretary Xi Jinping said the PLA has achieved basic mechanization and is well on its way to computerization. At the 19th CPC Party Congress the following month, Xi presented his plan to modernize military theory, military organization, weapons and equipment, and to completely modernize national defense and the military here. 2035. By 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the PLA plans to become a world-class army.
How does the CCP plan to achieve this?
To transform the PLA into a world-class army by 2049, the CCP is pursuing an aggressive national strategy called Civil-Military Integration (CMI). Under the CMI, China systematically integrates the civil and defense technology sectors so that innovation promotes both economic and military development. According to the 2019 DoD report, the PLA uses targeted foreign investment and computer theft to acquire foreign and dual-use military technologies such as AI, big data, machine learning, and unmanned systems.
Although CMI compromises the transparency and democratic values that underpin global technology cooperation, China describes its military strategy as an active defense strategy, which means that the country will never start armed conflict but will react forcefully if adversaries question its national unity, territorial sovereignty or other interests. .
In an April 15 editorial, the CCP-led Global Times criticized the United States for exaggerating China’s military and technological threat and called on China to strengthen its deterrence capabilities to prevent intimidation. American.
Is PLA Modernization a Concern for the United States?
The PLA Navy has been gradually modernizing over the past 25 years, and its modernization efforts encompass a wide range of aircraft, ship and weapon acquisition programs. While the intended composition and final size of the Chinese navy remain publicly unknown, outside observers believe the PRC’s swift shipbuilding efforts are intended to secure a Chinese anti-access / area denial (A2 / AD) force. which will dissuade American intervention in a potential military conflict with Taiwan. The Chinese naval force’s 2020 estimates indicated an overall combat strength of around 350 ships and submarines. In contrast, the United States had only 293 ships at the start of 2020. The Office of Naval Intelligence [Americas premier maritime intelligence service] predicts that China will have 400 combat force ships by 2025 and 425 by 2030. Despite PLAN’s huge growth, Chinese military officials say there is still a clear gap between Chinese and US naval capabilities. The modernization of the PLA targets capabilities that could outweigh the operational and technological advances of the United States.
How do you see the strategic usefulness of the Belt and Road Initiative for China?
Besides the CMI, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is another economic enterprise that offers potential military benefits if China needs access to foreign ports to support naval deployments in distant waters. They will continue to strengthen the BRI and seek to isolate the United States from its allies and partners, both commercial[wise] and militarily. However, the expansion of Chinese influence also means that China’s military interests are more vulnerable to regional and international unrest beyond its control.
Are we witnessing a new cold war?
We are in a new cold war. China is at war with the United States and other democracies as it seeks erosion of democratic principles everywhere.
General Robert S. Spalding is a former United States Defense Attaché in Beijing and Senior Director of Strategic Planning at the United States National Security Council, White House
