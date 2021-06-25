Indian IT minister condemns Twitter for denying account access





NEW DELHI, June 25 (Reuters) – India’s Minister of Technology on Friday criticized Twitter for denying access to his account for nearly an hour amid mounting tensions between the U.S. company and the government administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding compliance with the new IT rules. Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a discussion thread on Koo, a local Twitter rival, that the company denied access on the grounds that it violated the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), subsequently reinstating the ‘access. Prasad said Twitter violated India’s new IT rules, which came into effect in May and require a user content intermediary or host to notify a user of the reasons for their action. The rules also state that a user must have “an adequate and reasonable opportunity to challenge the action” taken by an intermediary. It was not immediately clear which of Prasad’s posts violated the DMCA. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The dispute over the minister’s account comes as the Indian federal government and Twitter argue over non-compliance with new IT rules. In another case, police summoned India’s Twitter official, Manish Maheshwari, earlier this month for failing to prevent the release of a video that allegedly incites religious discord. On Thursday, a court granted relief to Maheshwari in the case. Read more Prasad has previously criticized Twitter over the viral video, saying his inability to act was “confusing”. On Friday, Prasad reiterated that all social media companies must comply with the new IT rules, which also require the appointment of new compliance officers. “Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of the free speech they claim to be, but that they are only interested in running their own agenda,” Prasad said, adding that users risked being “arbitrarily” deleted if they did not follow the company’s lines. Reporting by Sankalp Phartyal Editing by Frances Kerry Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

