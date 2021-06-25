Jokowi demands that BPK’s recommendation be acted upon immediately, have BPJS ‘job loss actions been reduced?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo called on all ministries, institutions and regional heads to act on the recommendations of the Supreme Control Agency (BPK). One of BPK’s findings concerned the implementation of investments Social Security Administrative Body or BPJS Emploi. This was conveyed by Jokowi in the submission of the Central Government Financial Report Review Report 2020 (LKPP) and Second Semester Review Results Summary (IHPS) II 2020. The event was held on Friday (6/25/2021) at the State Palace. , Jakarta. Jokowi considers that the government should pay attention to the various BPK recommendations contained in the report, in particular with regard to the management of the financing of the State budget (APBN). Therefore, all elements and ranks of government must follow BPK’s findings. “I call on ministers, heads of institutions and regional heads to ensure that all recommendations for BPK examinations are immediately followed up and resolved,” Jokowi said on Friday (6/25/2021). One of the points addressed by BPK in IHPS II 2020 relates to the management of BPJS Emploi actions. BPK assesses BPJS Management of employment investments not quite adequate, thus losing the possibility of obtaining optimal fund development results. BPK also provides a number of recommendations to BPJS Employment, one of which is to make sales. BPK even mentions six actions specifically in the report. “BPK recommends BPJS Ketenagakerjaan to consider taking profits or reducing losses on stocks that are not traded, including SIMP, KRAS, GIAA, AALI, LSIP and ITMG stocks,” said IHPS II 2020. BPJS Watch Advocacy Coordinator Timboel Siregar believes all ministries and institutions should follow BPK recommendations, including BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. BPK acts as an auditor. Nevertheless, institutions such as BPJS Ketenagakerjaan have the right to provide an explanation regarding their attitude towards the BPK recommendation, for example whether they will cut losses or not for the mentioned actions. This explanation is contained in the official response to BPK. “BPJS Ketenagakerjaan as an institution in the state structure, it must meet the recommendations called BPK cut the loss, must answer, how, if this cannot be done, repairs must be made [rekomendasi BPK], Timboel told Business, Friday (25/6/2021). According to him, the BPK recommendation is on the one hand a challenge for the ministries and institutions concerned to supplement the existing conclusions. For example, in the context of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, the agency is challenged to meet the conditions unrealized loss in stocks and mutual funds. Timboel considers that the recommendation should be clarified so that the management of funds in state institutions takes place optimally. According to him, BPJS Ketenagakerjaan must carefully follow the recommendations to avoid the risks. “BPK can declare yesterday that it asked BPJS Employment to sell [saham], yesterday there was still money so that cut the loss, now suppose the stock is no longer worth the more you lose if you reduce the loss, BPJS may be affected, you must be responsible BPK may report it to the attorney general’s office, ”he said. Yet, according to him, a recommendation cut the loss or To take advantage of Actions must be based on clear and strong regulations. Do not let BPJS Employment Make cut the loss, but then it is calculated as a loss of state and becomes a crime. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

