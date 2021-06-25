Boris Johnson accepts Matt Hancock’s apology for ‘case’ – full statement





Downing Street said Boris Johnson had accepted Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s apology for violating social distancing guidelines and “considered the matter closed”.

A spokesperson for Number 10 said the “vast majority” of the public had followed the coronavirus guidelines, when asked if Health Secretary Matt Hancock thought it was important for people to follow the guidelines. rules.

The spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has already spoken about the fact that the vast majority of the public followed the rules throughout the pandemic and we are extremely grateful to them. “I refer you to the Health Secretary’s own statement in which he said ‘I let people down and I am so sorry’ and I would say again that the Prime Minister accepted this apology.” The health secretary said he was “very sorry” for breaking social distancing rules and asked for his family’s confidentiality. It comes after images were posted that appeared to show him in an embrace with his assistant, Gina Coladangelo, on May 6, when government guidelines said two people from different households should not kiss. Hancock said: “I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances. “I let people down and I’m so sorry. “I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and I would be grateful for my family’s confidentiality on this personal matter. ” Ms Coladangelo was appointed last September, her appointment drew criticism as there was a public record of the appointment, which was expected to earn her at least £ 15,000 from taxpayers’ money, potentially increasing by £ 5,000 additional. A whistleblower told The Sun, “They’ve tried to keep it a secret, but everyone knows what’s going on inside a building like this. “I’m just amazed that he was so brazen about it while he was Secretary of State. “It also shocked people because it put her in such an important and publicly funded role and that’s what they do during office hours when everyone is working hard.” Last night a friend of the Health Secretary said: “He has no comments on personal matters. No rule was broken.







