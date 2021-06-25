Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha attends meeting on J&K at son’s wedding venue

Several netizens took to Twitter to greet Manoj Sinha, the Union Lieutenant Governor of the Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, for his outstanding commitment to public service after it was revealed that Manoj Sinha had skipped the wedding of his son to attend the crucial meeting of all parties. with the Prime Minister to discuss the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Social media users pointed out that J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present at the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, held on the same day. than the marriage of his son.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an important meeting with the various stakeholders of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the future development process to be initiated in the state. During the three-hour meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi and several other leaders discussed the way forward for Jammu and Kashmir.

Manoj Sinha, who is currently the first citizen of the Union Territory, in his official capacity as Lieutenant Governor of the Union of the Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, had participated in the multi-party meeting held at the official residence of the First Minister Modi in the nation’s capital on Thursday.

Today’s meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where overall growth is fostered. pic.twitter.com/SjwvSv3HIp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

However, only a handful of people knew that the Manoj Sinha had come straight out of his son’s wedding to attend the crucial meeting. It is said that it was only after the end of the meeting with Prime Minister Modi that Manoj Sinha left the Prime Minister’s residence to go to the wedding venue.

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers attended the wedding and released footage from the event later today.

As news surfaced that Manoj Sinha had not attended his son’s wedding to be at Prime Minister Modi’s residence to discuss Jammu and Kashmir’s issues, netizens hailed his commitment to development. of the territory of the Union and of the country.

So it was the wedding day of LG of J&K Manoj Sinha jis fils and all day he was busy in PM meetings with the J&K delegation. Imagine someone staying away from their family / home on such a special day .. All due respect to them for their diligence .. Mr. Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 24, 2021

It was Manoj Sinha’s son’s wedding day, but he was busy meeting the PM and the team during the day. https://t.co/9sxkKYTrpm Jay (@ Junkie4News_) June 24, 2021

Several netizens have paid tribute to Manoj Sinha for staying away from his family on one of the most important days in his personal life.

So it was the wedding day of LG of J&K Manoj Sinha jis fils and all day he was busy in PM meetings with the J&K delegation. Imagine someone staying away from their family / home on such a special day .. All due respect to them for their diligence .. Ashutosh (@ RUDHRA_003) June 25, 2021

Manoj Sinha, who was Minister of State for Railways in the first Modi government, was appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by President Ram Nath Kovind on August 6, 2020. He replaced the former officer in IAS Girish Chandra Murmu who has been appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Manoj Sinha was also in charge of the Ministry of Telecoms under the Modi government. Ghazipur’s treble lost the 2019 legislative elections to BSP Afzal Ansari.