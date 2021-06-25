Politics
Opinion: If your country needs a heroic origin story, you know it’s in trouble
As Canadians and Americans spend the coming week preparing to celebrate their respective national holidays, many will be in the midst of heated debates over what they are celebrating, a meaning of national identity contest with repercussions. international.
Do we commemorate our countries, and our fellow citizens, as they exist today as malleable and ever-changing vessels for our hopes and ambitions? Or, in a throwback to an older idea, do we praise their creation for the realization of their intrinsic greatness, made real by their heroic founders?
In Canada, the debate revolved around Sir John A. Macdonald. It comes amid yet another moment of national iconoclasm and literal overthrow of statues, because of the racial attitudes of the founding prime ministers and the resulting policies of indigenous segregation and cultural destruction, with the grave repercussions still being experienced today. ‘hui (just like those of its mismanagement. Confederation).
This elicited a reaction from those who worshiped the first PM as the sine qua non from across Canada, a hero to the nation was inspired by a vision of human freedom and fulfillment. To criticize it is in this view, to condemn the Canadian nation itself.
South of the border, this July 4 is accompanied by a battle on how to teach the history of the Americas, in particular on the advisability of including the slavery on an industrial scale that accompanied it. and shaped. In response, nearly a dozen Republican-ruled states are trying to pass bills and policies that would ban the teaching of U.S. history other than, as Florida says, creation of a new nation founded in large part on the universal principles set out in the Declaration of Independence.
This desire for stories of heroic origin, in which national greatness is pre-existing and unchanging, is a return to an ancient form of nationalism that arose in Europe at the end of the 19th century. It sees peoples and civilizations as concrete realities and nations as their inevitable and immutable incarnation.
The problem with this kind of national worship is that it involves a priori greatness of a predefined people and that implies that you would be wrong to change the fundamentals of the system.
It is not a healthy attitude in our own countries. What makes it worse, however, is that it validates regimes that have imported these old Western notions of nation and people and applied them much more rigorously than anyone else.
I recommend reading The invention of China, a new book by Bill Hayton, a British scholar on Asian politics and history, which brings together important work by Chinese and foreign scholars on the historical realities behind the efforts of President Xi Jinping and his Party followers Communist to persuade billions of people that China is a timeless ancient nation-state and that the Chinese are a racially and linguistically homogeneous people, making the party a natural continuation of their essence.
These notions are a little over 100 years old, and most of them only saw the light of day in the hands of the Communist Party (and the nationalists who immediately preceded them). The idea that China existed as a contiguous place or idea and not as a selection of very different plots of Asia ruled intermittently by various Mongolian or Manchu dynasties with very different self-conceptions, none of which resembled or were ‘called something like China didn’t really exist until the 20th century.
The notion of a Chinese people united by the Han ethnicity and of a common language covering a specific historical territory is also recent, very fabricated during the last century. As historians point out, the classification of Han peoples (i.e. those who claimed to be authentically Chinese ethnically) was not a matter of ethnic or linguistic definition but of political lobbying: groups were included because ‘they supported good leaders.
There is nothing uniquely Chinese about it. Most modern countries built their ethnic and territorial claims out of the chaos and ether of the past during the great national myth-making period between the 1860s and 1920s.
What Hayton and his academic colleagues make clear, however, is that the Chinese leadership and in particular the Communist Party imported these ideas from Europe and the United States in order to strengthen their grip on power. These are deeply anti-Chinese notions, but Xi has managed to persuade much of the world that these are timeless realities.
Mr. Hayton calls this the irony of Mr. Xis’ regime: while it rejects foreign interference in its affairs, its obsession with sovereignty and its fundamentalist attitudes towards the land are distinctly foreign ideas. In the name of national renewal, Xi Jinping adopts the attitudes and behaviors of the imperial powers whose legacy he is supposed to erase.
Seeing these Western mythologies adopted and amplified by Mr. Xi, we must see how bad they are within our own borders.
