Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar backs PM Imran’s comments linking temptation to women’s clothing





The internet remains divided after Prime Minister Imran Khan made controversial statements about the cause of sexual violence in Pakistan.

Spreading like wildfire, the Prime Minister’s remarks were criticized and sparked widespread outrage from the Keyboard Warrior calling him a rape apologist.

Twitter and celebrities have erupted in criticism, but many still support the prime minister like famous writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. With a reputation for striking the nerves of the masses with his direct opinions, Qamar praised Khan for his views on rape and temptation in society.

In his recent interview, writer Pyare Afzal shared his position on Prime Minister Imran’s point of view, as he believed Khan was just a father who worried about his children.

“I salute the Prime Minister for his statement and those who are against him are in fact against Islam,” said the writer.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is like a father for Pakistan who wants to teach and prepare the nation and for that I salute him for everything he has said regarding the obscenity of Pakistani culture,” the famous author said. drama in a program on Bol TV.

“The Prime Minister is the father as long as he rules the country and I felt while listening to Imran Khan that his inner father was talking who wanted his children to learn all that is good and bad”

Earlier, Khan said in an interview on HBO: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean it’s common sense.

Asked by the investigator on how such an act can provoke acts of sexual violence, the Prime Minister replied: “It depends on the society in which you live. If people in a society haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact. Growing up in a society like yours, maybe it won’t affect you. This cultural imperialism… Everything in our culture must be acceptable to everyone. “

The prime minister has also been criticized for his views on rape before. His recent statement has only stoked the fire, with the majority seeing him as a rape apologist and a misogynist.

