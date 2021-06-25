AHY camp on PTUN trial: Moeldoko does not respect Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The Democratic Party led by Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) criticized the Democratic leadership Moeldokowho sued Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna Laoly and filed for approval of the Extraordinary Congress Results Management (KLB) with the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) ). Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party, Irwan, said Moeldoko broke state and government ethics solely because of his desire for power. “Moeldoko’s strong desire for power caused him to lose control and then violated state ethics and government ethics,” Irwan told CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (25/6). As the KSP, he said, Moeldoko should respect Yasonna’s decision which reflects the policies of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, Moeldoko’s decision to file a complaint with the Jakarta Administrative Court could mean that Moeldoko does not respect Jokowi. “KSP Moeldoko comes down to sending a message to the people that they do not respect President Jokowi, who is also their superior,” he said. From there, Irwan continued, Jokowi must immediately dismiss Moeldoko. According to him, Jokowi should no longer allow Moeldoko to carry out political maneuvers that would embarrass the government. “Jokowi must immediately fire Moeldoko for the authority of his government. Do not let Moeldoko’s decision embarrass the palace and the government,” he said. Previously, the Moeldoko Democratic Party camp sued Yasonna and submitted the KLB’s performance management ratification to the Jakarta Administrative Court. KLB Democratic Party lawyer Rusdiansyah said his party’s trial was registered under number 150 / G / 2021 / PTUN.JKT on Friday (25/6). According to him, Yasonna became the respondent as an official or state administrative body. “Today, the Democratic KLB lawyer officially registered a state administrative lawsuit with the Jakarta Administrative Court with the elements of the lawsuit asking the court to ratify the KLB held in Deli Serdang, in the north of Sumatra on March 5, 2021, which resulted in Moeldoko and Jhonni Allen Marbun respectively as chairman and general secretary of the Democratic Party for 2021-2025, “Rusdiansyah said in his statement on Friday (6/25). He hopes that the Jakarta Administrative Court will immediately hear and decide this case in a fair and objective manner. (mts / ain)



