



The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has announced a crackdown on the $ 120 billion private tutoring industry, or buxiban, in a country to house children to ensure the best chance at a good high school or a good university has become the norm for the professionals of the class. More than 75 percent of elementary and secondary school students received after-school tutoring in 2016, according to the most recent industry figures for 2016. New rules governing the industry will likely be announced soon, with trial bans of in-person and online vacation classes expected in a number of major cities, as well as an advertising ban, Reuters reported. At , the education ministry said it was setting up a new department to monitor off-campus education and training provision, in order to implement “education and training sector reforms off campus “. And the State Administration for Market Regulation announced the it would “rectify” tutoring services run by internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, fining companies around $ 5.73 million for regulatory violations. Movements come after a speech by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping, who denounced the “chaos” in the tutoring industry, calling it a “stubborn and difficult disease”. “On the one hand, there is the desire for children to have a happy childhood and enjoy good physical and mental health,” Xi told education sector delegates at the People’s Political Consultative Conference. Chinese (CPPCC). “On the other hand, there is the fear that the children will not start at the same point in the competition for good grades,” he said, according to one. commentary in the official People’s Daily newspaper, also released by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. “The rectification and regulation of the private lessons market must be strengthened in order to reduce the burden on students (…) and to avoid undermining equity in the public education sector”, said he declared. The ban on weekend vacations and private lessons would be enforced in nine municipalities and provinces, including Beijing, Shanghai and Jiangsu, for twelve months before being extended nationwide, a source quoted by Reuters said. Xi said last week that schools should take full responsibility for student learning, not buxibans. “Education departments are correcting this phenomenon,” Xi Jinping said. Tutoring on weekdays will be restricted, with outright bans on weekends and tutoring during holidays across nine municipalities and provinces, including Beijing, Shanghai and Jiangsu, for one year. The measures will then likely be rolled out nationwide, Reuters said. The move comes amid growing concern in China about a phenomenon dubbed ‘baby chicken’ syndrome, referring to parents who dose their children with chicken supplements to increase their stamina during all seasons. additional hours of study they expect of them. It also comes as the CCP prepares to crush a social phenomenon known as “going to bed,” in which young people refuse to cooperate with social pressure to get good jobs, get married, and buy their own homes. Economics specialist He Jiangbin warned that young people in the face of such fierce competition, that they increasingly consider the level of effort required as not worth it, since the rewards are so hard to come by. Reported by Chingman and Matt Chan for the Cantonese service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.







