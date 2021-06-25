IPL vs PSL: Difference between Indian Premier League and Pakistani Super League prize money





The Multan Sultans won their first Pakistani Super League (PSL) title on Thursday after beating Peshwar Zalmi in the final. Multan’s side qualified for their first final after beating table leaders Islamabad United in Qualifying 1 and went wild after the resumption of the 6th edition in Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans amassed 206 points in the final thanks to tournament undefeated 65-point shot Sohaib Maqsood on 35 balls and Rilee Rossouw’s 21-point, 50-point quick kick. After which, a full bowling performance led by ageless leg spinner Imran Tahir and coaches Shanawaz Dhani, Sohail Tanvir and Imran Khan helped the Mutans team defend the mammoth total and they won comfortably by 47 points.

# HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao | #MSvPZ

– PakistanSuperLeague (@ thePSLt20) June 24, 2021

It was a dream comeback for the team led by Mohammad Rizwan, who were at the bottom of the points table after the first leg of the league held in Karachi.

In addition to the fabulous trophy, the franchise also received a big payday. The winner’s prize was INR 3.5 crore (PKR 75 million). How does that compare to the cash prizes of the winning Indian Premier League (IPL) team?

Due to COVID-19, the IPL cash prize has been halved due to reduced profits, meaning the 2021 IPL winning party will receive INR 10 crore as a cash prize, per opposition to the previous amount of INR 20 crore.

Finalist Peshawar Zalmi received the cash prize of INR 1.5 crore, while in the IPL the team finishing second will receive INR 6.25 crore from the previous amount of INR 12.5 crore.

Likewise, the cash prize of the individual rewards also differs. While tournament player Sohaib Maqsood got INR 14.1 Lakh (PKR 3 million), IPL MVP will receive an amount of INR 10 Lakh.

A major awards sweep for @sohaibcricketer, who landed their third individual trophy of the evening! #MatchDikhao l # HBLPSL6 I #MSvPZ

– PakistanSuperLeague (@ thePSLt20) June 24, 2021

The best batsman and top pitcher in IPL will also receive the same amount of INR 10 Lakh and top pitcher in PSL Shahnawaz Dhani received INR 3.75 Lakh (PKR 8,00,000) and top batsman Sohaib Maqsood has INR 3 , 75 Lakh (8,000,000 PKR).

The best outfield player, Iftikhar Ahmed, also received the same amount of 3.75 lakh INR (8,00,000 PKR) while the best wicket keeper, Mohammed Rizwan also received 3.75 lakh INR (8,00,000 PKR ).

One of the fittest cricketers in the world right now, it was no surprise that @iMRizwanPak was the tournament keeper! # HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao | #MSvPZ

– PakistanSuperLeague (@ thePSLt20) June 24, 2021







