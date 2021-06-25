No response from Iran on expiration of nuclear inspections deal: IAEA

BEIRUT: Lebanon suffers from massive fuel shortages amid the deepening economic crisis in the country. Long queues outside gas stations have sparked fights, traffic jams, accidents on nearby roads and even shootings.

Abdo Mustafa, an Egyptian expatriate working as a gas station attendant in Beirut, revealed that following the announcement last weekend of an increase in fuel prices, he had been insulted and beaten by some in the long lines. of drivers waiting to refuel their vehicles.

He came to Lebanon to earn a lot of money to support his family, without being beaten or insulted, he told Arab News on Thursday.

This fuel shortage crisis has developed so rapidly, and its severity and uncertainty has spread widely and negatively on migrant workers in Lebanon.

Mustafa, 37, a father of two, has now decided to return home due to the devaluation of the Lebanese currency and the scarcity of dollars amid the worsening economic crisis, as well as the personal abuse he has suffered. it is suffering due to the worsening fuel shortages.

On Thursday, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that President Michel Aoun was chairing a meeting to address the fuel crisis and its effects. Other participants included the acting ministers of power and finance, and the governor of Banque du Liban, the central bank of Lebanon.

With more than 10,000 expatriates employed at around 2,000 gas stations in Lebanon, it seems likely that more will leave as soon as they can, given the growing risk of insults, assaults and even death threats.

They discussed a number of proposals aimed at preventing any harmful escalation that could affect social security and stability. Local media reported that plans had been approved to import subsidized fuel at the higher exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, which is the rate at which customers are currently allowed to withdraw their savings, instead of the rate. official exchange rate of 1,500 pounds.

Ebrahim, the Lebanese manager of a gas station in the Hamra region, said he believed fuel prices would continue to rise.

This must stop, otherwise the deterioration of security is inevitable, he told Arab News. A Bangladeshi and a Sudanese have already left us. They could not tolerate the economic situation or be attacked by angry customers.

He added that the action agreed by authorities at Thursday’s meeting is only a temporary solution.

Egyptian worker Abdullah Ahmad said the economic situation in Lebanon was so good and attractive when he arrived in the country in 2011.

When we could buy the dollar at (the official rate of) 1,500 (pounds), we would earn a lot of money that we would send to our families. My cousin convinced me to come, he said.

Now Ahmad is also trying to save some money so he can afford to go home.

I did not come here to be humiliated, he said. Last week, a provoked customer cursed my whole family when the fuel ran out before his turn.

Gas stations have been constantly running out of subsidized fuel for many weeks, but shortages worsened this month as the public increasingly feared rationing and pumping-downs. As a result, a large number of gas stations have closed.

A number of brawls, violent arguments and shootings have taken place between irritated drivers, an Internal Security Forces official told Arab News. We sent two or three police officers to the busiest stations to organize traffic and ensure security.

Some workers were reluctant to speak to the media, while others declined to give their names. When approached by Arab News, the manager of a gas station in the Dar Al-Fatwa area said: Please go; we don’t want media.

A few blocks away in the Msaytbeh neighborhood, Bangladeshi gas station worker Abdul Rahim said that after being beaten and insulted by waiting motorcyclists last month, he asked his boss to l ‘prevent pumping fuel to wash cars.

Fearing to give his full name, the 41-year-old added that the area where he works is popular with supporters of the Amal Movement, a Shia political party led by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, a major pro-Iranian ally. . Hezbollah.

As soon as the gas station opens, Abdul Rahim said, people flock to it. He added that he was surprised at how quickly they learned of the station’s opening.

Several brawls between queuing customers turned into shootings, he added.

Last month, a massive mob of motorcyclists screamed, yelled and cursed at me to fill their tanks after I turned off the pump, he told Arab News. I can’t remember how many beatings I received or how many times my mother was cursed.

Nour M., who is also from Bangladesh, and declined to give his full name, said the neighborhood in which he works is teeming with supporters of the future Movement leader Saad Hariri, who flock by the hundreds to the gas station. to avoid queues. and fill up with gas.

He added: When (he runs out) I just have to stop. Angry customers who look like thugs instantly beat us. Most of the time they come armed with sticks and beat us if we don’t fill (their tanks).

The 37-year-old also revealed that he had received death threats and knew many people working at gas stations who took bribes in return for reassurance that drivers could refuel their vehicles.

In fact, we would be lucky to get some extra money to allow them to fuel the dollar crisis, some of us are acting boldly and taking bribes to recoup our losses, a- he declared.

The manager of another gas station, who declined to give his name because he fears for his safety, said owners of many stations are suffering at the hands of politically affiliated thugs who come in motorcycle groups and terrorize them. peaceful motorists who are lined up at the top.

He added: They are skipping tracks, terrifying and threatening our workers. We often encounter more than 10 fights a day.

Nour Awad from Sudan, who works at a gas station in the Mount Lebanon region, told Arab News he was shot in May when he refused to fill a vehicle after the pumps closed. .

I called my boss, who was shot and injured because he refused to open the pumps, he was hospitalized, he said.

Awad added that he, too, is trying to save enough money to go home because I can’t live or survive here anymore.

With more than 10,000 expatriates employed at around 2,000 gas stations in Lebanon, it seems likely that more will leave as soon as they can, given the growing risk of insults, assaults and even death threats. .

Petrol station workers, who come mainly from Bangladesh, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, previously earned the equivalent of around $ 400 a month, but that amount was reduced to around $ 40 by the devaluation of the Lebanese currency and the soaring exchange rate in a context of economic collapse. a World Bank report described as the worst in the world since the mid-19th century.

Thousands of Asian domestic workers have also left Lebanon since the escalation of the financial crisis after the 2019 protests in the country, and wages have lost more than 85% of their purchasing power.