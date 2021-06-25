Elite Political Parties Supporting Hanging Out, Observers: Harming Jokowi





Suara.com – Social media users were furious to see a number of general secretaries and political party elites from the national campaign team Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin or TKN congregate in a restaurant as the Covid-19 case in Indonesia was of concern. Their behavior is clearly seen as detrimental to President Joko Widodo. Indonesia’s (UAI) Al Azhar University (UAI) political observer Ujang Komaruddin felt that what the political party elite had done was inversely proportional to Jokowi’s call. They even got together when Jokowi asked the audience to stay at his house. “It’s very damaging because they are indifferent to Jokowi’s call,” Ujang told Suara.com on Friday (6/25/2021). In a statement by the Secretary General of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Raja Juli Antoni, the meeting was held by implementing health protocols (prokes). In fact, judging by the photos, they gathered more than 5 people and didn’t keep their distance. Read also:

Doctor Tirta explains 3 reasons people haven’t been exposed to Corona Ujang sees what they did as a bad example. If Jokowi did appeal, they should also be able to set a good example for the community by not going out of the house for non-urgent needs. “They should also set an example to stay at home. Do not come together amid the cases of Covid-19 which continue to rise,” he said. This reunion photo was shared by Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) General Secretary Raja Juli Antoni on Twitter. He exhibited a dinner with friends who were President Jokowi’s TKN. “TKN Jokowi – Meeting of Maruf Amin. Dinner with other fighters”, he wrote on Twitter, quoted by Suara.com, Thursday (24/6). The event was attended by a number of well-known political figures. Among them, MPR Deputy Chairman Arsul Sani, Communication and Information Minister Johnny Plater, former Minister of Manpower Hanif Dhakiri. Read also:

Sentil government reluctant to lockdown, Sujiwo Tejo: Even though the people can finance the presidential election “Below: Mr. Asrul Vice President @mprgoid, Mas Hasto General Secretary @PDI_Perjuangan, Bang Johnny Plate @kemkominfo, Cak Udin General Secretary of PKB,” wrote Raja J. Antoni.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos