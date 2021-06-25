Edible oil prices are expected to increase by Rs 13-18 per kg from the 1st





ISLAMABAD:

In a context of strong inflationary pressure, the prices of edible oil are expected to increase from Rs 13 to Rs 18 per kg from July 1.

The Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Shuakat Tarin to inform them in advance of the situation.

According to the details, the reason for the rise in the prices of edible oils is the new taxes in the 2021-22 finance bill.

The association warned that if the taxes were not removed, the prices of ghee and other types of edible oils would increase from Rs13 to Rs18 per kg from July 1.

The PVMA’s proposals were also presented to the finance committee, which had asked the association to resolve the issue with officials from the finance ministry.

However, the PVMA’s meeting with the finance secretary proved fruitless, forcing the association to write a letter to the prime minister and the finance minister.

Recently, the Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin asked the Ministry of Industry and Production to organize a meeting with the manufacturers of ghee and edible oils and help convey the downward trend in international prices of the oil to end consumers.

The minister chaired a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to review the prices of essential food items.

The price per kilogram per liter of branded ghee and cooking oil is between Rs 320 and Rs 330 respectively, while that of the unbranded category ranges from Rs 270 to Rs 320.

Tarin pointed out that the prices of palm oil and soybeans were on a downward trend in the international market but that its impact on the domestic market had not yet been observed.

In addition to edible oil, the government also proposed in the finance bill to increase the rate of the general sales tax from 10% to 17% on yogurt, cheese, butter, milk cream, tea whitener and flavored milk.

This will push up the cost of these dairy products by around 7-10%, resulting in an additional payment of Rs 5 billion for most people living in cities who use these packaged foods, said an official working in the industry. dairy sector.

The government’s decision to change the tax regime ran counter to the deal given to the Pakistan Dairy Association at a higher political level which also had the backing of ministers of economy.

The assurance was given on May 29 at a meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance. The meeting was attended by Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr Ishrat Husain and Razak Dawood.

The dairy sector had asked the government to exempt its products from the 10% GST and declare it zero-rated for three years on a trial basis.

