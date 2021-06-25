PM Modi to review Ayodhya’s development plan at 11 a.m. tomorrow via videoconference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi review Ayodhya’s development plan at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Prime Minister will be joined by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to review the development plan via video conference.

Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Adityanath, as well as the two chief deputy ministers of the state, will discuss a development vision document.

A total of 13 members will be present at the review meeting. The review meeting will include a discussion of the 1,200-acre Vedic city and the development plan for the “84 Kos Parikrama” road.

84 ‘Kos Parikrama’ is a nearly 300 km long pilgrimage route that devotees take around 45 days to travel barefoot to pay homage to vital places linked to Lord Krishna.

The development review meeting takes place in the context of the Controversy over Ayodhya land deal where several opposition parties have brought allegations against the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of corruption in the purchase of land for the temple of Ram. The UP Housing Chief Secretary to make a presentation.

The vision document

A vision document was prepared after speaking to approximately 5,000 people, including some prominent Saints. The master plan would include 10 megaprojects with three objectives set.

Employment opportunities in Ayodhya, branding of local products and promotion of tourism activities are also part of the vision document.

According to the sources, the projects range from the Ram temple to the embellishment of Saryughat and the statue of Lord Ram. There is a plan to develop Ayodhya as a pilgrimage city, heritage city, solar city, Samras Ayodhya, Smart Ayodhya and also as a Vedic city.

Apart from this, according to the tradition of Sanatan, spirituality will be at the center of the development of the region as a global tourist destination.