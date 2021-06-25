Bilawal rolls back PPP election campaign in Azad Kashmir





Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as part of his election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, visited Dhan Gali with Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday, where he was greeted with an enthusiastic reception .

Thousands of party members waved slogans as he arrived and rained rose petals on his motorcade.

Thousands of workers received their president with the zeal and fervor traditional in Dhadial, waving Jeay Bhutto and other party slogans.

Addressing the PPP workers, President Bilawal said that today we are with our brothers in Kashmir with whom we have shared a relationship for three generations.

The Kashmiris supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. They also supported Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. We fought together against dictatorships and history bears witness to this. You had supported President Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira was your Minister of Kashmir Affairs. You have also supported the People’s Party in difficult times. The development work that has been done in Kashmir was and is unprecedented, he said.

Bilawal said the behavior and policy of the Federal and Kashmiri governments with the people are derogatory. We feel your pain because you are the comrades of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and I cannot leave you at the mercy of these callous governments. Now I am among you all, and once again you must support the PPP as you did with the Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he added.

If you want Kashmir’s problems to be solved, then you have to support PPP. In occupied Kashmir people are fighting against Modi’s policies and here in Azad Kashmir people are fighting against poverty, inflation and unemployment in the government of Imran Khan. You are suffering because of the failing and incompetent government of Imran Khan. The people of Kashmir have always prospered during PPP governments. The PPP is the only party to get you out of this suffering. We should form a PPP government that can not only stand up to the Modi government but also save you from this PTIMF government, he added.

The head of the PPP called on the workers to campaign door to door and deliver the message of the PPP. He decided that the next Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir will be PPP. He asked the people to elect the PPP candidate, Afsar Shahid by a huge margin.

Bilawal said he was always happy to visit Kashmir as the relationship between the PPP and the people of Kashmir goes back three generations. Our relationship is not only political but historical, and it will continue for generations to come. When you supported Shaheed Bhutto, we made history together. When you supported Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, we also recorded a story, he said.

He said that when you supported President Zardari, the PPP government achieved historic development. Now we have started the journey of a new generation. The young people of Azad and occupied Kashmir are also starting a new journey. They are fighting against Modi’s government in occupied Kashmir and against the unemployment, poverty and inflation policies of Imran Khan in Azad Kashmir. They cannot send their children to school, buy medicine for their elders and feed their children, he added.

The PPP chief said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said we will fight for Kashmir for a thousand years if need be.

There was a time when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto said that where Kashmiris shed sweat, we will shed blood, he said. Now Modi has committed a historic injustice to the Kashmiri people and Imran Khan’s response is “What can I do? He remarked.

When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto called for a strike in Azad Kashmir, the people of occupied Kashmir were watching him as well. Imran Khan tried to find a solution for Kashmir by changing the name from Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway. You must respond to this failed and incompetent prime minister with your votes, said the head of the PPP.

After electing a Prime Minister in Kashmir, we will also elect a PPP Prime Minister in Pakistan, who will not compromise on Kashmir and also be able to solve your problems. There is only one party that can not only protect Azad Kashmir, but also occupied Kashmir. You have to elect a PPP candidate with a huge margin. The PPP will serve the people of Kashmir after being elected on July 25, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos