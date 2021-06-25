Palace sends list of candidates to ambassadors, appoints Fadjroel and president of Kadin





Merdeka.com – The palace proposed candidates for the post of ambassador of the LBBP RI in friendly countries and international organizations. There are 33 names of new candidate ambassadors. Among them are the names of the presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman of the general president of Kadin Rosan Roeslani. In addition, there are also the names of former Times members. Jokowi at 2019 presidential election, like Zuhairi Misrawi and Lena Maryana Mukti. The House of Representatives received the President’s letter regarding the Ambassador candidate’s request for review. The president’s letter was read in plenary on Tuesday (22/6). The list of names of candidate LBBP RI ambassadors for friendly countries and international organizations is based on RI Presidential Letter Number: R-25 / Pres / 06/2021, dated June 4, 2021. The list has been confirmed. A merdeka.com source close to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also confirmed the list of candidate ambassadors forwarded to the Indonesian House of Representatives. A merdeka.com source close to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also confirmed the list of candidate ambassadors forwarded to the Indonesian House of Representatives. The plan is for the potential Ambassador to undergo an aptitude and quality test in the second week of July 2021. Here is a list of 33 candidate ambassadors: 1. Ade Padmo Sarwono

For the Hashimiah Kingdom of Jordan and Palestine, based in Amman. 2.Bebeb AK Djundjunan

For the Greek Republic, domiciled in Athens. 3. Tatang BU Razak

For the Republic of Colombia concurrently with Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, domiciled in Bogota. 4. Personal issue

For the Slovak Republic, domiciled in Bratislava. 5. Siswo Pramono

For Australia and the Republic of Vanuatu, based in Canberra. 6. Triyogo Jatmiko

For the United Republic of Tanzania, including the Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda, located in Dar Es Salaam. 7. Heru Subolo

For the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, located in Dhaka. 8. October Dorinus Manik

For the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, based in Dili. 9. Major General TNI Gina yoginda

For the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, based in Kabul. 10. Sunarko

For the Republic of Sudan, based in Khartoum. 11. Goddess Tobing

For Sri Lanka and the Republic of Maldives, located in Colombo. 12. Lena Maryana Mukti

For Kuwait, domiciled in Kuwait City. 13. Ghafur Akbar Dharmaputra

For Ukraine concurrently with the Republic of Armenia, and Georgia, domiciled in Kiev. 14. Rudy Alphonse

For the Republic of Portugal, domiciled in Lisbon. 15. Mohammed Najib

For the Kingdom of Spain concurrently with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) domiciled in Madrid 16. Ardi Hermawan

For the government of Bahrain, based in Manama. 17. Agus Widjojo

For the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, located in Manila. 18. Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi

For the Republic of India and the Government of Bhutan, located in New Delhi. 19. Fadjroel Rachman

For Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan, located in Nur-Sultan. 20. Daniel TS Simanjuntak

For Canada and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), based in Ottawa. 21. Mohamed Oemar

For France, concurrently the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), domiciled in Paris. 22. Abdul Aziz

For the government of Saudi Arabia and the Riyadh-based Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). 23. Mohammed Prakosa

For Italy together with the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of San Marino, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund and Agricultural Development (IFAD) , the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Institute for the Unification of the Private Sector Law (UNIDROIT), and domiciled in Rome. 24. Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman

For the Republic of Korea, domiciled in Seoul. 25. Zuhairi Misrawi

For the Republic of Tunisia, based in Tunis. 26. Anita Lidya Luhulima

For the Republic of Poland, domiciled in Warsaw. 27. The mighty Rosan Roeslani

For the United States of America, domiciled in Washington DC 28. Fientje Suebu

For New Zealand and Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue, based in Wellington. 29. Damos Dumoli Agusman

Untuk Republik Austria merangkap Republik Slovenia, United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) yang terdiri dari United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), berkedudukan di Wina. 30. Suwartini Wirta

For the Republic of Croatia, domiciled in Zagreb. 31. Derry MI Amman

For the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), located at Jakarta. 32. Arrmanatha Nasir

For the United Nations and other international organizations, domiciled in New York. 33. Febrian A. Ruddyard

For the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva, domiciled in Geneva. (mdk / ded)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos