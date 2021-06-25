Boris Johnson must open Matt Hancock case “urgently”





Boris Johnson has asked to investigate whether Matt Hancock’s affair with an aide broke official rules.

Leaked photos show Hancock kissing Gina Coladangelo, whom he hired as a counselor.

Former Head of Standards Sir Alistair Graham said: “There is a serious possibility that Hancock failed to meet the standards.”

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za. Boris Johnson must ask authorities to launch an investigation into whether UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock violated the ministerial code “urgently,” a former chief of standards told Insider. Sir Alistair Graham, the former chairman of the Committee for the Standards of Public Life, called for an investigation after photographs showing Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing adviser Gina Coladangelo in his ministry office Health and Social Affairs were published by Friday sun. The British Prime Minister backed Hancock on Friday after apologizing for violating Covid’s social distancing guidelines, during his relationship with Coladangelo. However, Graham said questions remain about Hancock’s appointment of his assistant and his actions in power. He said the Prime Minister’s adviser on ministerial interests Lord Geidt should immediately launch an investigation into whether Hancock broke ministerial rules. “From publicly available information it is clear that Lord Geidt should be asked to review and see if the Health Secretary has broken the ministerial code,” Graham said. “There is an urgent need to ask Lord Geidt to investigate this matter. “The Prime Minister saying he considers the matter closed is just a stock line, hoping people will move on.” He added: “Ministers are expected to show leadership. But there is a serious possibility that Hancock failed to show leadership and live up to the standards.” The opening of an investigation into a member of the British government remains a decision of the Prime Minister alone, as does the decision on the sanctions to be taken in the event of a breach. The health secretary apologized on Friday but refused to step down. In a statement, he said: “I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances. I have let people down and I am so sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this. pandemic and I would appreciate my family’s privacy on this personal matter. “ During a briefing to reporters on Friday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson also repeatedly declined to make any other comments beyond Hancock’s statement. The spokesperson would not question if Geidt had been invited to open an investigation, saying instead that “the Prime Minister accepted the apology of the Secretary of Health and considers the matter closed”. Hancock, who has been married since 2006, hired former lobbyist Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser when the pandemic broke out in 2020, on Sunday Times reported in November. She was later appointed as a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Affairs, earning £ 15,000 (R 293,151.06) per year for 15-20 working days per year. A Labor spokesperson said: “This case is certainly not closed, despite the government’s attempts to cover it up. “Matt Hancock appears to have been caught breaking the laws he created while in a secret relationship with an aide he appointed to a taxpayer-funded post. described as “unnecessary” – the fact that even now he can still fire him shows how weak he is. Get the best of our site by email every day of the week. Go to the Business Insider home page for more stories.







