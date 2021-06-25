No smiles in Kashmir after politicians meet with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi





For the region deprived of its special status on August 5, 2019, the most senior politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including four former chief ministers, could not bring a smile home after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24. Without any assurances from the Prime Minister on state reestablishment, domicile rules, job guarantees or land rights at a meeting that lasted more than three hours in the nation’s capital, the public reaction was quite visible, from the streets of Kashmir to the virtual world of the media company. While many ridicule the leaders of parties, including the National Conference, the People’s Democratic Party, the People’s Conference and the Apni Party in particular, others call it a fixed match, which local politicians have long been waiting for. New Delhi has always abused the trust of Kashmiris and local politicians have always been closely linked to the Center. This time too New Delhi is trying to show the international community that everything is fine in Kashmir and for this reason a rigged match has taken place with Kashmiri politicians in Delhi, student Shahid Ahmad told DH. He also has a word of warning for Kashmiri politicians. New Delhi did not even spare the late Sheikh Abdullah, who offered Kashmir on a platter to India. He was jailed, humiliated (in 1953) and when they (New Delhi) felt they needed him again he was released and gained power in 1975. They repeated the same formula over and over again time. But I can’t blame New Delhi because our own politicians are greedy for power, laments Ahmad. His point was echoed by Mushtaq Dar, a trader in the old town of Srinagar, who believes politicians are responsible for the mess in Kashmir. Speaking one language in Delhi and one in Srinagar has been a hallmark of Kashmiri politicians over the decades and this has remained unchanged. But, now they can’t fool people with their antics anymore, he said. Aga Syed Ruhullah, leader of the NC and influential Shiite leader of Budgam, who had posed difficult questions to the leaders participating in the talks, said in a tweet: A human does not turn into a dog for a piece of bone! (sic). Dr Khawar Khan, Clerk of Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, while ridiculing the leaders of the Gupkar Alliance, tweeted: They were a gang 70 years ago, they were a gang on August 5, 2019 and they are a gang now. The blood-starved political mafia that landed us in what we are in (sic). Musadiq Shah, a Kashmiri businessman, while ridiculing Kashmiri politicians, wrote on Facebook: This publicized meeting was a dictation for the demarcation and elimination of Kashmir.

