The leader of the weekend – Imran Khan “wise”, “witty”

If there is one politician in Pakistan who deserves the sympathy of the world today, the worthy one is Imran Khan, the country’s 22nd Prime Minister.

He is not an ordinary Pakistani. He comes from a relatively well-off upper middle class family. He did his graduate studies at Oxford. One of his ancestors, Haibat Khan Niazi, “was a leading general” to the 16th century warrior king, Sher Shah Suri, who gave the Great Mughals nightmares.

Maternally, Khan is a descendant of the Sufi warrior-poet, Pir Roshan, whose lasting contribution is the Pashto alphabet. Pashto is the language spoken by the Pashtuns, who live in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Put simply, Imran Khan’s pedigree made him the envy of fellow politicians in the land of the pure, as Pakistan has been known since it was carved out of British India in 1947 as the homeland of Muslims.

But for reasons that still remain an enigma shrouded in enigmas, the powerful Imran Khan has become an embarrassment to the Pakistani diaspora with his insane words.

And at home, his pearls of wisdom have become fodder for social media vigilantes, who say he’s no different from ordinary politicians; their verdict is that he too suffers from foot-and-mouth disease.

Well, like most politicians on the Indian subcontinent, Imran Khan can blame the media for his latest troubles. Because it was the interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan for HBO that revealed that Imran Khan exposed his foot-in-mouth affliction with his remarks about rape, and his belief that his country as the India does not need nuclear weapons if the disputes over Kashmir are resolved. .

Asked about the ongoing “rape epidemic” in Pakistan, he replied in a neutral tone: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on the man unless it is. robots. This is common sense. ”

Frankly, this wasn’t the first time Khan had spoken out about rape. He did it as recently as mid-April and faced the flak. Apparently he remains oblivious to the outrage he has sparked in accusing women of the growing incidence of rape cases in the country. And the nickname – ‘rape apologist’.

Khan’s Pakistan is the only nuclear Muslim country. The craftsmanship was acquired surreptitiously during the Bhutto era, when the charismatic socialist was determined not only to equal neighboring India, but also to offer the “Islamic bomb” to the world.

Obviously, the Imran language shows a startling ignorance of its understanding of key issues. While India has yet to react, his country’s opposition, including the People’s Party of Pakistan and the Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz), have pounced on him, accusing him of working at the behest of him. the West to defeat Pakistan’s nuclear program.

It was the PPP regimes that laid the N foundations; the N test was performed by PML-N.

Incredibly, the Pakistani Prime Minister is unaware that India launched its nuclear program after China, Pakistan’s “iron brother”, introduced the lethal weapon to the region more than half a century ago. .

India does not need nuclear weapons to defend itself against Pakistan, but it would be foolish for India to imagine that nuclear weapons can be suppressed as long as China’s policy of intrusion. by force in the Himalayas.

In other words, Pakistan’s N-bomb is centered on India while India’s N concerns have no fixation on Pakistan.

Interview after interview, Khan said he would not speak to India unless “his misdeeds” in Kashmir were overturned. This is New Delhi’s decision in 2019 to end the special status that the Indian constitution temporarily granted to Jammu and Kashmir years ago.

But he doesn’t know why India should force him. He worried and ranted against India and its Prime Minister in the least diplomatic language.

Khan insists on the mistreatment of minorities in India, but does nothing to stop atrocities, including murder, rape and forcible conversion of Shiite, Hazara, Hindu and Christian minorities in his own country.

That aside, he is quick to denounce France, Canada and a multitude of Western countries for alleged cases of “Islamophobia,” but does not say a word about China’s brutalities against Muslims in Xinjiang and Buddhists in Tibet.

Now on to Khan’s remarks on rape. Her comments on women’s dress and rape are no different from the belief of men of a particular inclination at home that unless a woman who ventures out of her house is covered with her head. at the feet, she should be prepared to face sexual assault, even assault. .

More than a dozen women’s rights groups, including the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, issued a statement demanding an apology, according to the Guardian.

“It is dangerously simplistic and only reinforces the common public perception that women are victims and men helpless aggressors,” they said.

The double talk of Khan, educated at Oxford, seems astonishing. He had his first wife, a British Jew, adopted in many Pakistani ways, including the habit of appearing in public “fully clothed and with her head covered”.

His second marriage to a beautiful British journalist of Pakistani origin ended in bitterness. The divorced bride spoke of Imran Khan’s penchant for companionship outside of marriage. His current wife, a Pakistani woman, appears in public covered in layers of linen.

So much so that Khan commenting on the rape is a case of the devil citing scripture. Rape can in no way be described as a modern day curse. This sets him apart as a misogynist with a narrow mindset.-IANS

