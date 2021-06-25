As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants more games made in India, is the government offering support?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated that India should start making its own video games to compete in the global market. Much like many other things Prime Minister Modi said, his statements about the Indian gambling market were just sweet words whispered in the wind and then quickly forgotten.

What the government must do

Recently, PM Modi again stated that the Indian industry should contribute more to the global gaming industry.

“Today the world wants to better understand the current potential of India, the art-culture of India, the society of India,” he said. “Our toys and games industry can play a big role in this.”

What makes this statement little more than empty platitudes is the fact that the Indian government hasn’t really done much to promote the development of the game in the country.

Many governments around the world have wooed gaming companies by offering incentives such as tax breaks or support to pursue game development as a real career by subsidizing education, while India, potentially the one of the largest gaming markets in the world, has done little.

To truly promote game development on the scale PM Modi claims to want, much more needs to be done to woo developers. Let’s face it, the main reason companies like Ubisoft and Square Enix have set up shop in the country is the low cost of labor here.

As a result, most Indian studios that are part of these large companies tend to focus more on supporting larger projects led by international studios, rather than creating new games inspired by the rich history, culture and the geography of India.

Where is the Indian gaming audience?

However, these issues go beyond the fact that our government really doesn’t want to do anything about gambling. Class and income disparity is a real problem in India. Despite our massive population, PC and console games are considered an incredibly small market here, as evidenced by the still low stocks of new Sony and Microsoft consoles in the country.

PC or console gaming can be expensive hobbies, not only in terms of hardware costs, but software costs as well. The games can cost anywhere from Rs. 100 in a massive sale, up to Rs. 4,999 for Sony’s recent list of PS5 exclusives. Playing free games on a smartphone is rightly preferable to most gamers, given the low barrier to entry; to quote Blizzard, you all have phones, don’t you?

Of course, there is an ambitious angle to all of this; Gaming PC maker HP recently explained how 37% of mobile gamers in India want to switch to PCs for a better gaming experience. But it should also be remembered that making the leap isn’t just about making the jump. go to a store and buy a gaming pc for most of the country.

The Indian game development industry?

As a result, the Indian gaming market is largely relegated to mobile games, as evidenced by the comedic and absurd fanaticism behind PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Battlegrounds Mobile India. This means that most of the country’s game companies prefer to focus on the incredibly large mobile user base, rather than the relatively specialized audience that prefers to play on a console or PC.

In terms of mobile game development, however, the Indian industry is either focused on gaming or creating another game that continues the trends, whether it is another battle royale, or may -being a Among Us clone. Originality and artistic merit, while existing, seem to be largely frowned upon. Instead, the industry seems to be more interested in making quick, short-term profits.

There are of course a few studios like Ogre Head Studio or Nodding Head Games, which are much more focused on making games for consoles and PC audiences, and have achieved international success because of it.

However, unless the way the industry operates in India changes, studios like these will remain scarce. There just isn’t a real infrastructure in place across the country to help support games like Raji: An Ancient Epic or Asura. Instead, studios need to go to Kickstarter and hope their ideas and execution are good enough to warrant crowdfunding support.

In the meantime, an Indian studio would like to announce a game based on India’s military days after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country, and likes to garner all the borderline patriotic nationalist support it can get in preparation for a release on the day. of the Republic .

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of, and should not be attributed to, IGN India.