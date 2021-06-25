Politics
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants more games made in India, is the government offering support?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated that India should start making its own video games to compete in the global market. Much like many other things Prime Minister Modi said, his statements about the Indian gambling market were just sweet words whispered in the wind and then quickly forgotten.
What the government must do
Recently, PM Modi again stated that the Indian industry should contribute more to the global gaming industry.
“Today the world wants to better understand the current potential of India, the art-culture of India, the society of India,” he said. “Our toys and games industry can play a big role in this.”
What makes this statement little more than empty platitudes is the fact that the Indian government hasn’t really done much to promote the development of the game in the country.
Many governments around the world have wooed gaming companies by offering incentives such as tax breaks or support to pursue game development as a real career by subsidizing education, while India, potentially the one of the largest gaming markets in the world, has done little.
To truly promote game development on the scale PM Modi claims to want, much more needs to be done to woo developers. Let’s face it, the main reason companies like Ubisoft and Square Enix have set up shop in the country is the low cost of labor here.
As a result, most Indian studios that are part of these large companies tend to focus more on supporting larger projects led by international studios, rather than creating new games inspired by the rich history, culture and the geography of India.
Where is the Indian gaming audience?
However, these issues go beyond the fact that our government really doesn’t want to do anything about gambling. Class and income disparity is a real problem in India. Despite our massive population, PC and console games are considered an incredibly small market here, as evidenced by the still low stocks of new Sony and Microsoft consoles in the country.
PC or console gaming can be expensive hobbies, not only in terms of hardware costs, but software costs as well. The games can cost anywhere from Rs. 100 in a massive sale, up to Rs. 4,999 for Sony’s recent list of PS5 exclusives. Playing free games on a smartphone is rightly preferable to most gamers, given the low barrier to entry; to quote Blizzard, you all have phones, don’t you?
Of course, there is an ambitious angle to all of this; Gaming PC maker HP recently explained how 37% of mobile gamers in India want to switch to PCs for a better gaming experience. But it should also be remembered that making the leap isn’t just about making the jump. go to a store and buy a gaming pc for most of the country.
The Indian game development industry?
As a result, the Indian gaming market is largely relegated to mobile games, as evidenced by the comedic and absurd fanaticism behind PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Battlegrounds Mobile India. This means that most of the country’s game companies prefer to focus on the incredibly large mobile user base, rather than the relatively specialized audience that prefers to play on a console or PC.
In terms of mobile game development, however, the Indian industry is either focused on gaming or creating another game that continues the trends, whether it is another battle royale, or may -being a Among Us clone. Originality and artistic merit, while existing, seem to be largely frowned upon. Instead, the industry seems to be more interested in making quick, short-term profits.
There are of course a few studios like Ogre Head Studio or Nodding Head Games, which are much more focused on making games for consoles and PC audiences, and have achieved international success because of it.
However, unless the way the industry operates in India changes, studios like these will remain scarce. There just isn’t a real infrastructure in place across the country to help support games like Raji: An Ancient Epic or Asura. Instead, studios need to go to Kickstarter and hope their ideas and execution are good enough to warrant crowdfunding support.
In the meantime, an Indian studio would like to announce a game based on India’s military days after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country, and likes to garner all the borderline patriotic nationalist support it can get in preparation for a release on the day. of the Republic .
Note: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of, and should not be attributed to, IGN India.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]