Iran’s new leader accused of crimes against humanity

Iran: On Monday, Ebrahim Raisi, an intransigent cleric and new Iranian president, held his first press conference since his election victory and was forced to speak live on television about his alleged role in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988.

Raisi, the 60-year-old justice chief, won a landslide victory last week after moderate and reformist candidates were barred from running.

Raisi has vowed to fight corruption and tackle the struggling economy, but his election was seen as part of a tightening of control by the country’s conservatives. In August, he will replace Hassan Rouhani, a centrist elected in 2013.

A committed revolutionary, Raisi participated in the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and is considered a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In 1988, he was one of four judges to sit on the infamous Death Committee, which secretly oversaw the execution of up to 5,000 political prisoners.

Asked about his role by an Al Jazeera reporter, Raisi declined to comment on the allegations, but insisted he had acted to promote security and human rights. All I did during my tenure was stand up for human rights, he said.

Raisi has also indicated that he will take a firm approach in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the Trump administration has withdrawn. He rejected US calls for a broader deal that would limit Iranian ballistic missiles and its support for regional militant groups.

My serious recommendation to the US government is to immediately go back to its commitments, to lift all sanctions, he said.

When asked if he was ready to meet with US President Joe Biden, he replied: No.

In last weekend’s election, Raisi won nearly 62 percent of the vote. But the voter turnout was the lowest on record as voters stayed on the sidelines amid widespread concerns over limited options and governments struggling to cope with Covid-19 and the deterioration of its economy.

After the elections, Amnesty International, which documented Raisis’ role in the 1988 executions, called for the president-elect to be investigated for crimes against humanity.

Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo tightened restrictions on retail and office activities this week as the country faced a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

The epidemic left hospitals struggling to cope and forced cemeteries to expand their cemeteries. Health officials say the outbreak is due to travel and celebrations during the Eid al-Fitr holiday last month, as well as the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

On Monday, the health ministry reported 14,536 new infections, a record daily increase. Indonesia, which has a population of around 270 million, had recorded around two million cases and 55,594 deaths as of Wednesday.

Widodo has been reluctant to impose large-scale closures due to concerns about the economic and social costs. This week’s new measures included a requirement that shopping malls and markets operate at 25 percent of capacity and close at 8 p.m. The two-week restrictions, which began on Tuesday, apply to 29 areas where the number of cases is increasing. In these areas, government offices must allow 75% of employees to work from home, and parks and tourist sites have been closed. In Jakarta, where more than 80% of hospital beds are full, police have set up roadblocks to prevent movement between areas.

As of Monday, less than 10% of the population had been partially or fully vaccinated. The slow deployment is due to a lack of vaccine supply, high levels of vaccine reluctance and difficulty reaching a population across a vast archipelago.

Hong Kong: Apple Daily, the 26-year-old tabloid who campaigned for democracy in Hong Kong, printed its latest edition on Thursday as the Chinese Communist Party continued its assault on land freedoms.

On Monday, the newspaper and website ran an op-ed claiming the publication was struggling to survive after a series of raids and arrests, as well as an asset freeze. He said the National Security Law imposed by Beijing last year was being used to stifle the press and destroy free speech.

Besides the huge impact on Apple Daily, the searches and arrests by the police are ringing the alarm bells for local press freedom at a volume never heard before, said the editorial, which was written by Lo Fung.

Last week, the newsroom was raided by 500 police officers who searched desks and seized computers. Five executives were arrested, including several editors. The five have been charged with collusion with foreign forces. Authorities also froze the assets of publication owners, leaving them unable to pay staff.

Apple Daily, which was launched before Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China in 1997, is one of the territory’s best-selling newspapers, but has faced growing threats over the past two years as Beijing canceled the pro-democracy movement.

72-year-old newspaper owner Jimmy Lai was jailed last December after being charged with protest-related offenses and foreign collusion.

In April, he wrote to prison staff telling them: The era is falling apart before us, and it is time for us to stand up.

Mark Simon, close adviser to Lais, who fled to the United States, told Reuters that Xi Jinping was determined to shut down Apple Daily before July 1, which marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

In 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize after helping end a devastating war with Eritrea and initiating reforms that included fighting corruption, releasing political prisoners and the promotion of women in cabinet.

But the country has since faced increasing ethnic violence, particularly in the northern Tigray region, where Abiy launched a brutal assault in November against forces aligned with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, which previously dominated Tigray politics. country. Soldiers on both sides have been accused of massacres, sexual violence and attacks on medical clinics. Earlier this month, the United Nations warned that the region now faces famine conditions that have affected 353,000 people and left 33,000 children at risk of death.

On Monday, amid worsening unrest in Tigray and elsewhere, Ethiopia held long-delayed parliamentary elections. Abiys Prosperity Party had to win, although the tally could take weeks.

But the elections are unlikely to provide the stability we so badly need. Four of the country’s 10 regions, including Tigray, were unable to hold elections due to war, opposition boycotts, community violence and logistical problems such as lack of ballots.

At the start of the count, rebel forces in Tigray said they had taken several towns and captured federal soldiers. An Ethiopian army spokesperson denied the allegations but admitted that fighting had taken place.

Speaking last week at a stadium packed with his supporters, Abiy, a 44-year-old former military intelligence officer, said: The whole world says we will fight [each other] but we will show them differently.

