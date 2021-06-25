Boris Johnson insists July 19 is the end of UK lockdowns





Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, insists that July 19 is still realistic to lift Covid restrictions. In fact, government science data has shown that vaccines work against all variants of the coronavirus. Many in the country are hoping that Freedom Day will be on July 19. Despite the positive attitude, Johnson acknowledged the increase in cases and hospital admissions. However, he insisted that the government is taking a cautious approach. He did not rule out the possibility that restrictions would be needed again if the country faced further increases in cases during the fall or winter. After announcing a four-week deadline for the planned easing of the lockdown on June 21, people are starting to lose patience. Yet the government had good reason to be cautious. The prime minister told reporters that cases of the Delta variant first identified in India were increasing by around 30% per week. Apparently, hospitalizations saw the same peak, as did ICU admissions. We have to be careful, but we have to follow the data well all the time, Johnson said. The Prime Minister remains confident about this new date. Looking at where we are at, looking at the effectiveness of vaccines against all of the variants that we can currently see, I think it looks good that July 19 is that end point. I think what scientists are saying is that things like the flu will come back this winter. We can have a tough winter for all kinds of reasons, and obviously there is a lot of pressure on the NHS ”. The prime minister suggested the economy is poised to rebound as restrictions ease. This means that bars and nightclubs can get a chance to enjoy a few summer weeks. The UK has more than 42% of its population fully vaccinated.

