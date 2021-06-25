Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is not immediately optimistic about Modi government’s J&K decision

Mr Chowdhury recalled that Modi-Shah’s regime vowed to capture the PoK region two years ago, but that turned out to be an empty promise.



Top Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said on Friday he would rather wait and watch rather than be immediately optimistic about any change overnight in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to 14 political leaders in the valley.

Mr Chowdhury, while interacting with reporters at his residence in Baharampur, also said the BJP-led central government, after Section 370 was revoked, made many promises, but nothing came of it. .

I have no faith in the BJP government. I don’t expect much from it. Two years ago, they promised that any Indian citizen can reside in the territory of the Union. Did it happen? The Brahmins (pundits of Kashmir), to this day, are afraid to return to the valley. In addition, terrorist activities continue unabated, the veteran leader said.

He recalled that Modi-Shah’s regime vowed to capture the PoK region two years ago, but that turned out to be an empty promise.

The Bengal congressman further pointed out that many leaders invited to Thursday’s meeting were placed under house arrest after Section 370 was repealed, and some were likened to secessionist elements as well.

… so now they are taking the leaders out of the prisons and allowing them to participate in the talks. No one has forgotten the fact that the leaders of this party (BJP), in the recent past, equated some of them with secessionist elements, calling them members of certain gangs, he said.

During the Center’s first contact with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir in nearly two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with 14 leaders, including four former chief ministers, to define the future line of driving in the territory of the Union.

Mr. Modi, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, received the leaders of eight parties, including the National Conference, PDP, BJP and Congress, at his residence.

In August 2019, the Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divided it into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The congressman, when asked about his opinion on the current situation in Bengal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed concern over the bogus vaccination camp that has been set up in Kolkata.

He urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to issue a statement on the matter, as the incident could increase the reluctance of the population to be vaccinated.

A man claiming to be an IAS officer and the joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation organized COVID-19 vaccination camps in the city, where people were given false doses. He was then arrested.

Mr Chowdhury insisted that the Center amend the existing provision which makes it mandatory for a chief minister or any other minister to be elected to an assembly seat within six months.

Ms Banerjee, who did not win Nandigram’s victory in the March-April Assembly polls, is expected to run in a by-election to be eligible for election to the House.

She said she was anxious to fulfill the constitutional obligation at the earliest.

The Center may very well change the existing provision, increasing the period to one year instead of six months, following the pandemic, Chowdhury said.

He observed that students, who will be unable to write homework due to exam cancellations amid the pandemic, may find the decision to hold byelections at this point discriminatory.