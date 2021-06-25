Politics
His name is circulating as a candidate for Indonesian ambassador to Kazakhstan, so says Fadjroel Rachman
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Presidential spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman provide a response to the inclusion of his name in the list of candidates for Indonesian ambassadors to friendly countries and international organizations which was circulated recently.
According to Fadjroel, he is ready to perform any task entrusted by President Joko Widodo.
“Any task for the state that President Joko Widodo has entrusted to me is an invaluable gift. Because the task of the state is a noble task, anywhere, for the glory of the state and the nation. towards an advanced Indonesia, ”he said upon confirmation. by Kompas.com, Friday (25/6/2021) evening.
As for the information circulating, Fadjroel Rachman is a candidate for the Indonesian ambassador to Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan and is domiciled in the city of Nur-Sultan.
This information is based on a document from the Letter from the President of the Republic of Indonesia number R-25 / Pres / 06/2021, dated June 4, 2021.
The document contains 33 names of potential Indonesian ambassadors to friendly countries and international organizations.
Meanwhile, House of Representatives Commission I has scheduled an appropriate and appropriate test of the candidate for Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary to friendly countries and international organizations in the second week of July 2021.
“God willing, if there are no obstacles, the second Sunday in July,” said the president of Commission I of the House of Representatives Meutya Hafid, confirmed by Kompas.com, Friday (25 / 6/2021).
Meutya confirmed that the DPR had received the president’s letter regarding the names of candidate ambassadors submitted to the DPR.
In addition to Fadjroel, several personalities are also on the list of potential ambassadors.
Among others, Kadin President Rosan P Roeslani as a candidate for Indonesian Ambassador to the United States and politician Lena Maryana Mukti as a candidate for Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait, based in Kuwait City.
The following is a complete list of 33 names of Indonesian Ambassadorial Candidates:
1. Ade Padmo Sarwono
For the Kingdom of Jordan Hashimiah cum Palestine, based in Amman
2. Bebeb AK Djundjunan
For the Greek Republic, domiciled in Athens
3. Tatang BU Razak
For the Republic of Colombia concurrently with Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, domiciled in Bogota
4. Personal issue
For the Slovak Republic, domiciled in Bratislava
5. Siswo Pramono
For Australia and the Republic of Vanuatu, based in Canberra
6. Triyogo Jatmiko
For the United Republic of Tanzania, as well as the Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda, located in Dar Es Salaam
7. Heru Subolo
For the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, located in Dhaka
