Modi offers Kashmir election prospects | Voice of America

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Thursday offered the possibility of elections in Indian Kashmir, almost two years after the region’s semi-autonomous status was removed.

The real prospect of the elections came after a meeting between Modi and pro-Indian Kashmiri political leaders. Modi said his government was determined to hold local elections there.

The meeting was New Delhi’s first outreach to Indian Kashmir since the troubled Himalayan region was split into two federal territories. The controversial move was deeply unpopular and deepened alienation in India’s only Muslim-majority region, which has been under federal rule for about three years.



This photograph provided by the Prime Minister’s Office shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, greeting members of various political parties ahead of their meeting in New Delhi on June 24, 2021.

Modi said in a tweet after the meeting that, our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy at J&K, referring to Jammu and Kashmir, one of the two regions.

The demarcation, he said, referring to the redistribution of parliamentary constituencies and the assembly so that the number of voters in each constituency is roughly the same, must be done at a rapid pace so that the ballots can take place and J&K secures an elected government that strengthens J&K’s development trajectory.

The delimitation would be a first step towards the holding of local elections.

Calling the meeting an important milestone in the ongoing efforts for a developed and progressive J&K, Modi tweeted that he had told the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir that it is the people, especially the young people who must provide a political leadership at J&K, and ensuring their aspirations are duly fulfilled.

Among the 14 Kashmiri politicians attending Thursday’s meeting were leaders of local parties that have ruled the territory for decades. Many of them had spent months in detention after the brutal decision to remove the special status from the territory.

Their demands included rescinding changes to the status of the territories, holding elections to restore democracy and releasing all political detainees, according to Congress Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was present at the meeting. .

Thousands of teachers, activists and students were among those arrested in August 2019 and a communication blackout and internet shutdown were imposed for months. The crackdown was aimed at tightening New Delhi’s grip and preventing a backlash against the movement in an area where anti-Indian slogans were frequently heard during street protests.

We told the prime minister that we do not support what was done on August 5, 2019, Omar Abdullah, a former chief state minister who attended the meeting, told local NDTV channels. But we will fight this in court.

The government has said the removal of Kashmir’s autonomy is necessary to spur development in the region and end a three-decade armed rebellion by Muslim separatist groups that has left thousands dead.



FILE – Kashmiris shout slogans about freedom during a protest against New Delhi’s strengthened grip on the disputed region on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir on August 23, 2019.

But there has been growing criticism that New Delhi’s dramatic decision has not brought real political change to the region. On the other hand, there is growing resentment over new laws often drafted by government officials who now administer the region, which is under direct federal authority.

In Kashmir, political analysts welcomed New Delhi’s outreach to local politicians, but warned that we will have to wait and watch and pointed out that the trust gap among ordinary Kashmiris has widened since his status was revoked. special.

The start of a dialogue process is a good first step as it marks a change from the negative and intolerant rhetoric that has been heard in New Delhi since Kashmir’s change of status, according to Noor Ahmad Baba, former science professor. policies at the University of Kashmir in Srinagar. . It is always useful to change the atmosphere, but the process must move forward and not stop there.

However, he said there was a lot of skepticism among ordinary people who feared that the identity of Kashmiris might be threatened by a host of new laws that remove protections from local people over land ownership and jobs during decades.

Indian Kashmir has been in the throes of a violent conflict led by Islamic separatist groups since 1989. India controls about two-thirds of Kashmir and Pakistan the rest. Both claim the entire region.