Two-state solution does not start, UN chief assures Anastasiades (Update)

A two-state solution in Cyprus does not make sense, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to President Nicos Anastasiades, who met with the UN chief on Friday in Brussels.

Anastasiades met Guterres on Friday morning. Guterres also later met with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

According to Anastasiades, Guterres told him that a two-state solution was a failure, making it clear that the terms of his mandate were clear and provided for a solution based on a bicommunal and bizonal federation (BBF), with political equality in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

He acknowledged that Turkish positions were hampering efforts to resume talks, but said he would continue to work to create the conditions for a constructive dialogue, Anastasiades said.

The president said he told Guterres that the Greek Cypriot side agreed with his proposal, as submitted at the informal summit in Geneva last April, for the appointment of a special representative for the Cyprus issue. and expressed the hope that it will receive a positive response from Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish side.

Tatar said earlier in the week that he had rejected Guterres’ proposal to appoint a special representative to work on a four-point package based on the settlement framework that was presented by the UN secretary-general during the talks. Crans-Montana talks in 2017. He said he rejected it as it would send the wrong message as the Turkish Cypriots would find themselves embroiled in a process in which their sovereignty would not be accepted.

On the possibility of another informal summit on Cyprus, Anastasiades said it was up to Guterres.

Anastasiades said he offered Guterres a substantive dialogue, instead of another such summit looking for common ground. Because, as I pointed out, the common ground exists, it is contained in the resolutions of the United Nations, he added. He also reiterated the confidence-building measures (CBM) he had suggested last December and at the Geneva summit.

I can’t predict what the Secretary General’s next steps will be and when he might convene (a summit). He will appoint a special representative or convene a new informal five-party meeting, Anastasiades said.

He also said that what a summit convened by Guterres is looking for is to make Mr. Tatar understand that it is not possible to advance positions that contradict UN resolutions or the terms of the mandate. of the secretary general.

Tatar, who called for recognition of the northern sovereignty to participate in substantive talks, told Guterres during their meeting that respect for the sovereign equality of both parties and recognition of their equal international status was inevitable. for the start of formal negotiations. The Tatars’ office said in a statement that the Turkish Cypriot leader said negotiations on this new basis may have a chance of succeeding.

He added that Tatar said the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) proposed by the parties should not overshadow efforts to find common ground between the two parties. According to the statement, Guterres agreed that confidence-building measures cannot replace a comprehensive solution, but must serve the solution.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking to the press in Brussels after the EU summit, in response to a question, said the EU would never agree to a two-state solution to the problem Cypriot.

She said she had spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I was very clear. We know that he intends to visit Cyprus in mid-July. This is a very sensitive issue for us and we have made it clear that we will be monitoring the progress of the visit.

And that, she added, we will never, but never as the EU, accept the two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.

I have personally sent these clear messages to President Erdogan and it is up to him to send the positive messages, said von der Leyen.

Anastasiades also welcomed the text agreed by European leaders at the European Council held Thursday and Friday in Brussels on the Cyprus issue, which, among other things, stipulates Turkey’s obligation to maintain de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The final text of the European Council conclusions was adopted by EU leaders on Thursday evening.

We welcome the agreed text on Turkey, which reiterates the EU27 position on the Cyprus issue, the Varosha status and in general the whole EU-Turkey relationship, including the need to continue de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean , Anastasiades tweeted. Friday.

He said the findings also offer tools to tackle Turkish provocations in Varosha.