Email leak reveals PM had ‘no idea’ how to reduce COVID cases

Boris Johnson reportedly wrote “we MUST turn around” in an email to Dominic Cummings as he despaired of the government’s handling of the pandemic. (Getty Images)

Dominic Cummings leaked more posts, allegedly from Boris Johnson, in which the Prime Minister despairs of the way governments coronavirus pandemic.

Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, said the email was sent on April 26 last year, just under a month after COVID-19 hospital admissions hit a peak during the first wave.

Johnson apparently complained about how building the test and traceability system sounds like a hiss in the dark, and that there was no idea how to reduce new cases to a manageable level.

Cummings also said Johnson feared the UK may have the most COVID-19 deaths in Europe, as well as the worst-affected economy.

It is said that he concluded the email with: We GOTTA spill it.

The apparent date of the email was when Johnson was staying at Checkers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence, while recovering from his own contact with the COVID death.

Here is a screenshot of what Cummings said was an email from Johnson on April 26.

“No plan, no idea”. Dominic Cummings’ email stated that Boris Johnson had sent it on April 26. (Dominic Cummings / Substack)

Cummings leaked, in his latest Sub-stack station, comes nine days after posting a screenshot of Johnson Boris’ WhatsApp message in which Health Secretary Matt Hancock is described as utterly desperate.

Cummings left Downing Street in November last year and has repeatedly attacked Johnson’s handling of the pandemic over the past two months.

In the latest blog post, he said the Prime Minister was responding to an email Cummings sent to officials complaining about the state of the testing and traceability system and the data for COVID testing.

Watch: Five of the most important moments from Dominic Cummings’ testimony from last month

In the email, Cummings said he had not seen a detailed plan for launching the NHS Test and Trace, which was seen as a key way to control infections. It was finally launched on May 28, but well-documented questions have been raised about its effectiveness.

Regarding test data, Cummings also said that major policy meetings “were going largely without data, so neither officials nor ministers can really understand the choices, the implications…”

The story continues

Cummings published the blog, titled “More Evidence on How Prime Minister and Hancock’s Negligence Killed People,” Friday afternoon after Hancock apologized for breaking social distancing rules. A photo published in The sun, showed him kissing a close collaborator.

Read more:

Matt Hancock apologizes for breaking COVID rules in photo of him kissing close collaborator

Dominic Cummings marks the branch of the entertainment industry of Boris Johnsons Downing Street

Johnson refused to fire Hancock for breaking the rules, with Downing Street claiming the PM “accepted” Hancock’s apology “and consider the matter closed”. When asked if Johnson has full confidence in him, a spokesperson replied: Yes.

Cummings has repeatedly recounted how Johnson ignored his calls to fire Hancock for his performance at the start of the pandemic.

Watch: Hancock resists calls to resign over business dealings with close associate