Politics
Adhir not “immediately optimistic” about J & K’s Modi government decision
On Friday, top Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said he would rather wait and watch rather than be immediately optimistic about any “overnight changes” in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after Premier Minister Narendra Modi met with 14 political leaders from the valley.
Chowdhury, while interacting with reporters at his residence here, also said the BJP-led central government, after Section 370 was revoked, made many promises, but nothing came of it.
“I have no confidence in the BJP government. I do not have high expectations from it. Two years ago, they promised that any Indian citizen could reside in Union territory. in the valley, and terrorist activities continue unabated, ”said the veteran chief.
He recalled that Modi-Shah’s regime had “sworn to capture the PoK region two years ago, but that turned out to be an empty promise.”
The Bengal congressman further pointed out that many leaders invited to Thursday’s meeting were placed under house arrest after Section 370 was repealed, and some were likened to secessionist elements as well.
“… so now they are taking the leaders out of the prisons and allowing them to participate in the talks. No one has forgotten the fact that the leaders of this party (BJP), in the recent past, have assimilated some of them. them to secessionist elements, qualifying them as members of certain gangs, ”he declared.
During the Center’s first contact with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir in nearly two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with 14 leaders, including four former chief ministers, to define the future line of driving in the territory of the Union.
Modi, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, received the leaders of eight parties, including the National Conference , PDP, BJP and Congress, at his residence.
The Center had revoked in August 2019 the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divided it into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The congressman, when asked about his opinion on the current situation in Bengal amid the Covid-19 pandemic, expressed his concern over the bogus vaccination camp that has been set up in Kolkata.
He urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to issue a statement on the matter “because the incident could increase people’s reluctance to vaccinate.”
A man claiming to be an IAS officer and the joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation organized Covid-19 vaccination camps in the city, where people were given false doses. He was then arrested.
Chowdhury insisted that the Center amend the existing provision that makes it mandatory for a chief minister or any other minister to be elected to an assembly seat within six months.
Banerjee, who did not win Nandigram’s victory in the March-April Assembly polls, is expected to run in a by-election to be eligible for election to the House.
She said she was anxious to fulfill the constitutional obligation at the earliest.
“The Center may very well change the existing provision, increasing the period to one year instead of six months, following the pandemic,” Chowdhury said.
He observed that students, who will be unable to write homework due to exam cancellations amid the pandemic, may find the decision to hold by-elections at this stage “discriminatory.”
