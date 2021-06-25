Blinken takes advantage of Biden’s post-Trump Europe glow





by: MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 / 3:23 AM HST / Updated: Jun 25, 2021 / 3:52 AM HST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, during a press conference at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris on Friday, June 25, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip to Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, Pool)

PARIS (AP) European leaders may have heaved audible sighs of relief when US President Joe Biden visited them last week to proclaim the end of the Trump era, but they give his top diplomat a welcome even warmer.

As Antony Blinken tours traditional American allies this week, senior European officials are treating him like the rock star he once aspired to be just to represent change from former President Donald Trump.

Policy differences, some of which are significant, have been largely set aside for what appear to have become mutual celebrations of Biden’s anti-Trump figure in Western Europe.

Senior diplomats in Germany and France have abandoned diplomatic caution in expressing their joy that Trump is no longer in command across the Atlantic as they welcome Blinken to their countries on Thursday and Friday. Similar sentiments are expected from Italian officials when Blinken visits Rome on Sunday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was delighted that America was once again on our side while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian hailed the end of Trump’s four-year term in office. said Europe alone should shoulder the burden of international responsibility and leadership.

In Blinken, Europe meets a fluent French-speaking soul mate who spent his formative years living and attending high school in Paris and traveling through the 1970s and 80s, a time he remembers with deep affection and affection. for most European things.

This is a far cry from his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, whose previous European experience was serving as a tank commander in West Germany in the later years of the Cold War. And, like his boss, Pompeo viewed Europe largely as an overly dependent gene, and had little regard for Europe’s predilection for multilateralism and consensus.

Pompeo was proud to question long-held European beliefs and often spoke with envy of a speech he gave once in Brussels in which he sacked the United Nations, the European Union and other institutions multilateral organizations in front of an audience of direct interest to them.

Blinken is the literal opposite, defending cooperation and close relations with some of America’s oldest allies.

Sharing a beer with Maas in front of a group of young German exchange students in a restored 1920s Berlin dance hall, Blinken spoke of a teenage road trip he and his friends took from Paris to Hamburg, where they tried unsuccessfully to follow the Beatles into rock music history. . That didn’t happen, he said wryly.

Anyway, I have extremely warm and strong and long memories of being in Germany and having very close friends, he said, before proclaiming that he and Maas are in violent agreement. on most questions.

Maas, who had a notoriously difficult relationship with Pompeo, could barely contain his enthusiasm for having a new interlocutor, with whom he spent several hours during four joint events in less than two days.

From the first phone conversation we had after Tony took over as Secretary of State, at the end of the phone call I couldn’t help but say Tony, I still have to get used to the so I can speak to the foreign American secretary and still be of the same point of view because it was different before, ”Maas said.

Maas hailed Biden’s election as a true game-changer for international politics, the most important in some time.

The United States is back on the international stage and that’s really something we’ve been missing out on, he said on Thursday.

A day later, Le Drian addressed equally warm remarks of relief and appreciation to Blinken.

Welcome back, ”said Le Drian. It’s great news for all of us that America is back. It is a return to the values ​​that we share, it is a return to the multilateralism that we have built together and it is our responsibility to pursue it intensely. This is why France and the Europeans had to fight alone for four very long years.

