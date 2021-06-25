A wishlist for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle

It was Arun Shourie who said “no one can read Narendra Modi’s mind”. It was in the context of Modi’s “crowning” in 2014. Shourie’s words turned out to be prophetic. But, he may not have negotiated to fall victim to his own predictions. His excitement was palpable as he hopped from studio to studio explaining what to expect from Narendra Modi and he looked extremely confident of finding a place on Modi’s ‘A’ team. The rest, of course, is history. And, it took no diviner to predict that he would become one of Modi’s worst critics in the days to come.

Prime Minister Modi’s office when he was sworn in in 2019 (File photo: Reuters)

Thus, when rumors are rife about a cabinet reshuffle, it would be reckless to bet on probable new entrants or exits. Already, speculation about the date of the announcement has come to an end. Most BJP watchers were pretty sure the list would be released this weekend. But, four days have passed and still no sign of his coming. Some enterprising journalists have discovered that the president will be out of the capital until June 29. They therefore assume that there can be no swearing in before June 30. But, again with Narendra Modi, you can never tell.

Under the circumstances, one can at best muster the courage to drop a wishlist, but without any illusions that anyone would take note of an opinion writer’s fantasies. Let’s start with the first cabinet training of Narendra Modi – where she denied expectations, disappointment, successes and failures. First, based on Modi’s favorite maxim – “minimum government, maximum governance” – one hoped to see a lean Cabinet. There was also talk of bludgeoning certain portfolios to promote synergy. For example, it was felt that railways, highways and shipping can be merged to take advantage of synergies. There was a buzz in the vineyard about the enthronement of technocrats and professionals – with the names of a few bankers and economists doing the rounds. But, the end result was somewhat disappointing. It was at best, to use an expression of PV Narasimha Rao’s term – “change with continuity”. The surprises, if any, have been in the selection of key bureaucrats – Nripendra Mishra, who was brought back from retirement to be appointed PMO Principal Secretary and Ajit Doval as NSA.

What was clear in the name selection, however, was the premium Narendra Modi placed on keeping sensitive portfolios above controversy. This was evident, for example, when he asked Arun Jaitley to hold the dual charge of the Ministry of Defense until Manohar Parrikar agreed to move from Goa to Delhi. However, even then the talent deficit and lack of bench strength were glaring. This became more acute with the disappearance of Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj, Ananth Kumar, and Jaitley. Suresh Prabhu – one of the few professionals in the Cabinet – has been the victim of repeated train incidents. The elevation of Venkaiah Naidu to the post of vice president has compounded the government’s lack of floor management capacity.

Attrition is natural in any system or organization. But, it becomes a matter of concern when there is no talent pool for resupply. This leads to over-dependence on existing resources and centralization of the decision-making process. This ultimately puts more pressure on the leader. And, no matter how efficient and energetic a person is, stress has been shown to affect human performance. This can lead to errors in judgment and errors in execution. In the case of Narendra Modi, he has additional responsibility for the electoral campaign. Such 24/7 high pressure work is doomed to stretch.

Neutral observers believe this is what currently plagues the Modi team. The Covid-19 has changed the landscape for good. Old scripts and roadmaps will no longer work. Yet neither governance nor politics can wait. Going forward, the next three years will place major demands on Narendra Modi when it comes to campaigning. This should not be seen as just electoral politics (although the opposition may wish to keep it in touch with other crises) – as the political stability of the government is essential for making bold decisions and carrying out reforms. . Therefore, PM Modi must free up its bandwidth to manage on multiple fronts.

The cabinet reshuffle is an opportunity for the Prime Minister to reorganize his team and reinvent the way the government works Modi 2.1. In this regard, there have been two important reports. First, there is the performance review that he conducted with his cabinet. The second was the proposal to hire an international human resources consulting firm to map the skills of the bureaucracy. A similar exercise can be useful for the Cabinet to identify skills gaps and seek to fill them through the lateral entry of subject matter experts. Topping the list, there may be opportunities in finance, law, health, IT, science, and education, among others.

However, unlike the United States, for example, professionals are generally inexperienced in dealing with bureaucracy – which has an indispensable role in translating ideas and policies into action. As we saw in Narendra Modi’s first term, some of the more well-crafted plans, such as the GST, have been stymied by botched implementation. In fact, it has been a handicap for many new ministers in the Modi cabinet. To overcome this drawback, newcomers can be covered by more experienced ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and by moving some chief ministers, current or former, to the Center. Of course, the pillars should have more room for maneuver – autonomy and empowerment. Only then can they truly support the Prime Minister.

Therefore, this might be the time for the Prime Minister to experiment with the original idea of ​​creating portfolio groups under the leadership of senior ministers – who would be the first among their peers – either through GOMs or some super ministries.

In times of turmoil, the government too needs a radical change. Regardless of the model, the old formulas won’t work in a hyper-complex world. And time is running out for reforms.

