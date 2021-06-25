People of occupied Kashmir fight Modi, while AJK people fight Imran Khan: Bilawal





Bilawal says the people of occupied Kashmir are waging a jihad against Modi. The AJK people are fighting inflation and Prime Minister Imran's unemployment, he said. "The PPP will serve the people of Kashmir after being elected on July 25," he said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that residents of India-occupied Kashmir are fighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while their brethren in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are battling “inflation and the growing unemployment of Prime Minister Imran Khan “.

Bilawal, addressing a rally in Mirpur, said the PPP stood with the Kashmiris as they have always supported the party in its difficult times.

The president of the PPP declared that he could not bear to see the “powerlessness” of the Kashmiri people and deplored the attitude of the government in place towards them.

“You are suffering because of the failing and incompetent government of Imran Khan,” the PPP chairman told rally participants.

Bilawal said the solution to people’s problems – whether they live in occupied Kashmir or Azad Kashmir – lies in PPP. “If you (the people) help PPP form a government, then we will solve your problems and get rid of Modi and Imran Khan.”

“We fought together against dictatorships and history is the witness of that. You had supported President Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira was your Kashmir Minister of Affairs,” he said.

Bilawal claimed that PPP is the only party that could protect the two regions.

“You have to help elect the PPP candidates by a huge margin. The PPP will serve the people of Kashmir after being elected on July 25.”

Later that day, Bilawal said enthusiasm grew with each stop, as he expressed his gratitude to the people of Dudyal, Palak Chaksawari, Dhanna and Manel for giving him a warm welcome.

“We will launch the PPP election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with our jalsa in Kotli tomorrow IA,” said the PPP chairman.

AJK Legislative Assembly Elections

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s 11th general election will be held on July 25, the region’s electoral commission said earlier this month.

According to the schedule announced by the Chief Electoral Officer, Retired Judge Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, nomination papers will be filed by candidates before returning officers no later than June 6 until 4 p.m. while the examination of the application documents will be carried out the following morning and the lists of validly nominated candidates will be published on the same day.

The deadline for filing appeals before the electoral commission against the acceptance or rejection of candidacy files by returning officers has been set for June 27 before 2 p.m., while the appeal hearing will take place from June 28 to June 29, with decisions announced on July 30 and 1.

