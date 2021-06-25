



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Sunderland City Council demands Boris Johnson end shoot and rehire tactics The Sunderland City Council Working Group has launched a debate on the practice, which involves staff being fired and rehired under worse conditions. This is forcing many people to work longer for lower pay, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling the practice unacceptable. In a motion presented at the plenary council meeting on Wednesday 23 June, Labor bosses said the Prime Minister had refused to take action to ban the practice. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise This included concerns that he would not step into a race to the bottom by some employers around the treatment of workers after Brexit. In response, the council motion called on the council chief to write to the prime minister asking him to act now and keep his promise to local residents to protect their terms of employment. It also aimed to promote Real Living Wage employers and develop a Local Employers Charter that Sunderland businesses could work for. Councilor Graeme Miller, head of Sunderland City Council, said dismissal and hiring was not a new practice, but had recently gained prominence due to the conduct of several large employers such as British Gas, British Airways and Heathrow Airport. He added: If this government is serious about improving and raising standards, it must commit to putting an end to the fires and rehiring once and for all. Fire and rehiring as a practice should not be allowed to continue. Workers should not be forced to choose between losing their wages or their jobs, and Parliament must act urgently to ban this form of industrial blackmail. While welcoming the motion, several opposition councilors suggested that the city council put its own house in order before approaching other employers in the city. Liberal Democrat adviser Martin Haswell said some of the councils’ partner organizations had already engaged in layoff and rehiring practices. Meanwhile, Conservative councilor Dominic McDonough said hundreds of people employed by city council were on variable-hour contracts, which had previously been criticized by UNISON. Cllr McDonough said the union has called for the abolition of contract types, which provide no guarantee of earned income while having the potential to increase victimization of workers by withholding hours. But city leaders were quick to defend the councils’ record, noting that Sunderland was the first local authority in the Northeast to be accredited as a true living wage employer. Councilors learned that leaders are also working with employers to make Sunderland a living wage city. Cllr Graeme Miller, chief of the council, said the Tories had refused to work with the National Labor Party in Parliament to ban the shootings and rehire tactics. Responding to criticism at this week’s council meeting, he added: Compared to government, then this council is in order. The Labor groups’ motion was ultimately accepted unanimously. The motion says: This advice notes the increased use by UK employers of fire and rehire tactics, forcing their staff to accept worse working conditions, forcing many to work longer and pay lower wages. That although the Prime Minister has called the practice unacceptable, he has continuously refused to take action to ban the practice, raising fears that he will not intervene in this race to level some employers to the bottom. This council therefore believes that measures are necessary to ensure that local residents are protected from such unscrupulous employers and commits to: Ask the council chief to write to the prime minister asking him to act now and keep his promise to local residents to protect their terms of employment. Promote the growing number of progressive local employers who prioritize the well-being of their employees by becoming a REAL living wage employer. Work with our anchor institutions and key partners to come up with plans for the introduction of a local employer charter for companies to work with union rights, support for TUC’s Great Jobs program and payment of the REAL living wage in his heart.

