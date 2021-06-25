Parliament restricts attendance at meetings to curb the spread of COVID





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) has capped members’ physical participation in meetings at 20% of its capacity to control the spread of COVID-19, the chamber secretary general said. The House Steering Committee (Bamus) forum suggested that only two presidents and faction representatives attend the meetings, Indra Iskandar informed on Friday. As of Friday morning, 154 people working in Parliament, including 19 MPs, had contracted the new coronavirus disease, he said. In addition, 36 officials, 44 officials, 23 expert staff and 32 cleaners were also infected with the virus, he revealed. Ten of the 19 infected MPs are recovering, Iskandar said, adding that he had met several of them. “They are in good health,” he said. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 among MPs and those who work or visit the parliament building, the House has put in place strict health protocols, he added. In recent weeks, Jakarta and several other provinces across the country have seen a significant increase in new cases of COVID-19. In response to the alarming upsurge in cases, President Joko Widodo stressed the need for state institutions and all levels of government to be on the same page. “I want to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over yet. We must be vigilant,” he said on Friday. The current situation facing Indonesia is still extraordinary and must be addressed with prompt and appropriate policies, added the president. Such a rapid and appropriate response requires state institutions, central government and regional governments to be on the same frequency, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic first hit the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 and then spread across the world, including countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The Indonesian government announced the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020. Since then, central and regional governments have worked tirelessly to flatten the country’s coronavirus curve by enforcing healthcare protocols and social restrictions. As part of efforts to win the fight against COVID-19, the Indonesian government has also been running a nationwide vaccination program to contain infections since January 13, 2021. Indonesia recently received 10 million doses of bulk vaccine from Chinese company Sinovac. As of June 20, 2021, the country had received 104,728,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 94.5 million Sinovac vaccines, 8.228 million AstraZeneca vaccines and 2 million Sinopharm vaccines. The Indonesian Ministry of Health estimated that immunization of the 181.5 million recipients targeted by the national immunization program would take about 15 months. Related News: Oxygen for industrial use will be diverted for COVID patients

