Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg face possible criminal charges





Then-President-elect Donald Trump and his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, as Allen Weisselberg (C), CFO of The Trump, the January 11, 2017.

Timothée A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump were warned this week by the Manhattan district attorney’s office that prosecutors could indict as early as next week the Trump organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

The New York Times and later NBC News reported that Trump’s attorneys have been told that DA Cyrus Vance Jr. is considering indicting Trump’s New York-based company and Weisselberg in connection with the benefits the CFO has. received from the company.

Vance could announce criminal charges as early as next week if he decides to seek an indictment, people with knowledge of the case told the newspaper.

Trump’s attorney, Ronald Fischetti, effectively confirmed the Times’ first report on possible criminal charges shortly after it was posted online.

Prosecutors are known to be investigating whether taxes were paid on these benefits to Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives for items including apartments and tuition.

Fischetti, in a statement to NBC News, said “no charges will be brought against Mr. Trump himself.”

“Headquarters will plead not guilty and we will immediately file a motion to dismiss the case against the company,” said Fischetti. “Mr. Trump is outraged that they are still going after him by attacking his company where he has had loyal employees for decades.”

“It looks like they’re going to file charges against the company and it’s completely outrageous,” Fischetti said.

“I have been practicing for over 50 years and have never seen a case like this where they would charge or charge an individual or business with tax evasion for using a company car or company apartment and then the link to the company that he works with without any proof that what he did has benefited the company. “

Weisselberg has been under surveillance for months by Vance investigators, who are investigating more broadly allegations that the Trump Organization illegally manipulated the declared value of real estate assets to obtain more favorable terms on insurance and loans and to reduce its tax. to pay.

Prosecutors have reportedly pressured Weisselberg to cooperate with their broader investigation into the company.

“They couldn’t get Allen Weisselberg to cooperate and tell them what they wanted to hear and that’s why they are moving forward with these accusations,” Fischetti said.

“And they couldn’t get him to cooperate because he wouldn’t say that Donald Trump had knowledge or any information that he may not have correctly deduced from the use of cars or an apartment.”

Fischetti confirmed that he and other Trump attorneys met with senior prosecutors in Vance’s office on Thursday in an attempt to get them not to indict the company.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Mary Mulligan, Weisselberg’s lawyer, declined to comment to CNBC on the Times report.

Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance, also declined to comment.

CNBC has contacted Trump and his company for comment.

Trump has repeatedly called the investigation by Vance and another by New York State Attorney General Letitia James a “witch hunt.”

Vance is known to use a special grand jury for his Trump investigation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos