Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner distance themselves from Donald Trump





Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were once among those closest to Donald Trump – but now the couple have reportedly distanced themselves from the former president in an attempt to improve their image.

Former White House officials have said that former administration officials, acquaintances, family – including her 39-year-old daughter and son-in-law – friends and members of her team have moved away from the former commander-in-chief, CNN reported.

Former White House correspondent Jim Acosta claimed the distance was a deliberate choice by Ivanka and Kushner, according to The Independent.

“It’s interesting that Jared and Ivanka are trying to distance themselves from Donald Trump because he could be using family intervention right now with all the crazy conspiracy theories he’s been looking into,” Acosta noted.

“It’s a bit difficult for them now to part ways with the former president when they were so intimately involved in the whole administration,” he added. According to Acosta, a former senior White House official told him that Kushner and Ivanka were the chiefs of staff during Trump’s presidential term.

“It feels like a rehab tour from Jared and Ivanka. They want to rehabilitate their image somewhat, because as you and I both know, they’re just not welcome in such a polite society anymore. ‘were once,’ he explained.

After President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump, Melania and their son Barron moved to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, while Ivanka and Kushner, 40, followed suit in Indian Creek in Miami. , aka Billionaire’s Bunker. However, Trump is reportedly spending the summer in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“They weren’t there for the usual spring and summer events in Mar-a-Lago,” a family friend told CNN of the couple. However, while Trump may not get as much information from Ivanka and Kushner, his son-in-law is “still talking on the phone” with the former president, a source said.

“It’s no secret President Trump doesn’t like when he thinks other people are calling attention to something he thinks he’s facilitated,” former Trump White House official said to the media. “There’s a middle ground between saying nothing about the work you’ve done and saying too much that everyone has to find or it kicks in.”

However, when asked by several writers if he blamed Kushner for losing the election, Trump reportedly said no. “He knows that Trump recognizes his successes,” noted a close friend of Kushner.

“After spending four years serving and traveling the country intensively, Ivanka spends time with family and friends,” Ivanka’s former chief of staff Julie Radford told CNN.

“Look, you lose an election, things happen, people get over it, they move on, these are natural consequences,” said a relative of Kushner. It was also noted that Ivanka wants to spend time with their children Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7 and Theodore, 5.

Another source said that no one had been “taken” from Trump’s inner circle and that the blurred distinction between Kushner as an advisor, employee and family member was there because they had both made him this way. “It’s family, and family is in its own category,” the source said.

