Pak’s Enforced Disappearances Amendment Bill Insufficient to Address Threat, Opposition Leader Says





ANI | Update: June 26, 2021 at 1:11 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Farhatullah Babar said the recent bill introduced by the government led by Imran Khan to tackle the practice of enforced disappearances would not end to the threat as it requires additional deliberation and amendment. In a statement Thursday, the PPP secretary general warned against the rushed passage of the bill and called for inviting all stakeholders to the relevant standing committee of the National Assembly or to hold public hearings, a reported Dawn. He also said that during the chaos over electronic voting machine (EVM) legislation, an amending bill introduced by the Home Secretary escaped the attention and scrutiny of the government. public. According to Babar, the amendment bill was intended to amend certain provisions of the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC) and the Penal Code. (CrPC), adding that it was quickly referred to the relevant committee without any discussion. Enforced disappearances must be treated as a crime and a separate legal mechanism was needed to deal with complaints, hold perpetrators accountable and provide compensation to injured families, he said. “A holistic approach is needed. Legislation must be developed to determine the mandate of the ISI, provide guarantees that anyone deprived of their liberty is kept in a fully authorized place of detention, provide protection for victims, their families and witnesses as well as compensation for them, “Babar said. Ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance should also be part of the new legal architecture to deal with the issue,” he said. he still suggested.

The opposition leader also said that any legislation should be piloted by the human rights ministry instead of the law enforcement ministry because of fundamental differences in their views and approaches on the issue. question. Rapporteurs, Eight Different UN Human Rights Bodies Formally Investigated Enforced Disappearances Of People In Pakistan From The Government Of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Putting A Seal On Pakistan’s Indictment On The Issue . “… we would like to draw the attention of your The information we have received from the Government of Excellence regarding what appears to be a trend of a constant increase in the number of enforced disappearances of persons belonging to minorities, in particular of Sindhi minorities, political activists, journalists and human rights defenders, in Sindh province, Pakistan, “the communication read.” In connection with these practices, there appears to be an apparent pattern of impunity , res Due to the continued lack of effective and prompt investigations and the inability to bring the perpetrators to justice, “he added. As in previous years, Pakistan has been the scene of serious human rights violations. rights in 2020, ranging from forced conversions of religious minorities and crimes against women to enforced disappearances and restrictions on freedom of expression, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRC P) in its annual report last month. ), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tops the list in terms of the number of missing persons. At the end of December 2020, the total number of cases registered in the province stood at 2,942. “Enforced disappearances have long tarnished Pakistan’s human rights record. Despite promises by successive governments to criminalize this practice, there are has had a very slow movement on legislation, as people continue to be victims of enforced disappearance with impunity. Enforced disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence minority communities. countless abductees have been killed, many of them still facing inhuman torture in secret military cells (ANI)

