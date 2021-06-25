Turkey determined to consolidate ties with Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Algiers, Algeria, January 26, 2020 (AFP)

In 1955, Turkey sided with the Western world and abstained from voting on Algeria’s self-determination at the United Nations General Assembly thanks to its West-oriented foreign policy line. Despite a common historical heritage, Turkey and Algeria, due to their different political and ideological tendencies, maintained distant relations throughout the period of the Cold War. Even after the collapse of the Iron Curtain, the two countries failed to find common ground on which to build a closer relationship.

However, the balances change quite quickly in international politics. When it comes to the Middle East, the least peaceful region in the world, the dynamics change even faster, mostly in unprecedented ways. After many years of distant relations, Turkey and Algeria have recently started to develop their ties. The civil war in Libya was the turning point that led the two countries to increase the frequency of their high-level political meetings and to sign several agreements.

Turkey is trying to consolidate its political and military presence in Libya, to settle its problems with Egypt and to maintain cautious relations with Tunisia and Morocco. Ankara also attaches great importance to its relations with Algeria, which shares a border with Libya, where Turkey has increased its military activity, and which is a country considered by France psychologically as its backyard.

In a recent interview with French weekly Le Point, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said his country aimed to establish a strategic partnership with Turkey, sending an implicit message to France. Algeria maintains excellent relations with Turkey, which has invested around $ 5 billion in Algeria without any political conditions. Anyone who is annoyed by this relationship should simply invest in our country, he added. With France’s regional influence fading, Algeria, concerned about the instability in Libya, considers its relations with Turkey as part of its policy of diversifying its international relations.

Tebboune this month signed a presidential decree to ratify a 23-year-pending deal with Turkey. The agreement, which was signed in 1998 but not approved by the Algerian government, aims to increase trade between the two countries and strengthen cooperation in the fields of transport and maritime affairs. No statement was made by the Algerian side on the several years delay of the agreement. However, it will likely be another gesture meant to improve relationships.

In an earlier move, Ankara reportedly handed over a fugitive Algerian soldier last year accused of leaking confidential military information, following a request from Tebboune during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two presidents have had frequent phone calls, the most recent being in May. Relations between the two men reached such a point that, during his visit to Algeria in January, Erdogan reportedly asked the Algerian authorities for access to their air and naval bases to assist Turkish operations in Libya. The two states have also started working to reactivate the strategic agreement they signed in 2003.

The improvement in the state of relations between the two countries is still a relatively new phenomenon, shaped by recent regional geopolitical changes and common concerns. However, the relationship, which has been estranged for years due to political differences, is no bed of roses and comes with challenges that cannot be ignored. First, the relationship was based on pragmatism and on temporary circumstances caused by the precarious regional environment. Second, there are still some issues, such as Syria, NATO and Libya, on which their interests diverge. Third, the internal transformation in Algeria which ousted former President Abdelaziz Bouteika, whose foreign policy was marked by a focus on Franco-Algerian relations, has led to a rapprochement with Turkey. Therefore, domestic dynamics are always important to cultivate new relationships.

During his visit to Algeria in January, Erdogan reportedly asked the Algerian authorities for access to their air and naval bases. Sinem cengiz

Algeria is always a new foreign policy arena for Turkey to establish a permanent relationship based on mutually beneficial interests. Thus, understanding the internal dynamics of a country and dialoguing with each party is important for a long-term relationship.

Despite the presence of some reports that point to recent tensions between Turkey and Algeria over Ankara’s support for an Algerian Islamist group, both sides are weathering the storm. Turkey, in particular, considers Algeria as a gateway to its Maghreb policy, in which it has economic, energy and military objectives, so it does not want their bilateral relations to suffer.

However, for Turkey, the facts on the ground must also be taken into account. North Africa’s changing geopolitical dynamics and increased polarization present challenges for Ankara. In order to protect its interests, Turkey must walk a thin line on the decades-old rivalry between Algeria and Morocco in the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Thus, Ankara has expressed its strong support for a political solution based on the framework of UN Security Council resolutions and it is likely that it will refrain from choosing its side in this rivalry.

At a time when Libya is already unstable and Egypt has yet to approach Turkey, even after the latter’s recent openings, the Maghreb region offers both challenges and opportunities for Turkey.

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors of this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News