People are about to show why Boris Johnson’s #NotFitToGovern

Saturday June 26 will see perhaps one of the biggest demos from 2021 to date. Here are all the details you need to know to get involved and show Boris Johnson is #NotFitToGovern.

On Saturday, the People’s Assembly will be demanding a “new normal” with a protest. The demo will meet at 12 noon at Portland Place, central London. Then he will walk to Parliament Square:

There is a shorter and accessible walk for the chronically ill, the disabled and the elderly. All details are here. There is also a specific block for people with disabilities on the longer walk. The rally will have a space near the front for people with chronic illnesses and disabilities. Friday, June 25 at 3 p.m., the People’s Assembly had not released details of the speakers.

The event has 12 requests of the government :

Renationalize key services.

Decent housing for all.

Fire corrupt politicians.

NHS properly funded and fully state owned.

End the commodification of education.

Act now to face the climate emergency.

Support international justice.

Safe Workplaces Save Jobs.

Finish “ lay off and rehire “.

“. Fully funded social protection.

End institutional racism.

Kill the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill :

#UnisContreLesTories

Some of the unions and organizations supporting the demo include:

If you can’t attend the demo, you can get involved on social media. To post using hashtags:

#UnisContreLesTories

#NotFitToGovern

#DemandANewNormal

#ToriesOut

#ToriesOut

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn is would have one of the rally speakers. He said in a press release:

I am proud to support this event. This brings up a simple and crucial point: we cannot continue like this. People deserve decent housing; properly funded schools, hospitals and public services; fair pay and fulfilling work; and a livable planet. The pandemic has exposed what happens when health services are depleted and government services are outsourced and privatized – putting the interests of the rich before the public good. In its place, we can, and we will, build a future that works for the many, not the few.

Of course, the backdrop for the demo is multifaceted. As the People’s Assembly stated in a press release:

The government has made it clear it wants workers to pay for the crisis, as evidenced by the pitiful 1% offer to NHS workers, the public sector wage freeze, low levels of sickness pay contrasting with the billions given to friends and donors of the Conservative Party through corrupt contracts. The government has also continued to offer subsidies to large companies that have adopted corrupt practices such as dismissal and re-employment, which have faced strong opposition from the organized labor movement, including strike action. .

#DemandANewNormal

Former Labor MP Laura Pidcock, who is now National Secretary to the People’s Assembly, said in a press release:

This demonstration will be a rally of the opposition movement to the government. A united voice against the handling of the pandemic, against the plans they have to restrict the right to protest in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, we will be there to reject any further austerity and privatization of the NHS. We’re here to say there’s a different way, it doesn’t have to be like that.

Please make sure you are safe from Covid: wear a mask if you are able and try to socially distance yourself where possible.

Full details of the demo are on the People’s Assembly website or on his Facebook event page.

Featured image via the People’s Assembly and the Telegraph – YouTube

