Dissenting Senator Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in Pakistan





June 25

June 25, 2021

By ignoring calls for an investigation into the suspicious death of former senator and democracy champion Usman Khan Kakar, and by blocking media coverage of his funeral, the Pakistani security forces government had raised the price for political dissent to new deadly heights.

Senator Usman Kakar was a member of the upper house of the Pakistani parliament, representing his constituency in the marginalized province of Balochistan, until his suspicious death, or murder, as his son Khushal Kakar calls him, earlier this week.

Usman Lala, as his supporters have called him out of respect, had said quite frankly in parliament that intelligence agencies threatened him because of his open calls for democracy and citizens’ rights in a country with a known history of military interference. in civil cases.

The long neglected province of Balochistan has seen hundreds of thousands of Kakar supporters show up at its funeral prayers with loud slogans against the military establishment. But following obvious pressure from the government, the public and private media were prevented from covering this demonstration of solidarity and dissident.

Not a single prominent news organization dared to cover such a large crowd that clearly held the deep state forces responsible for the alleged murder of Senator Kakar.

The disturbing tendency to stifle dissent gained momentum under the reign of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the sportsman-turned-politician widely regarded as the apple of the eye of the mighty army. This clearly demonstrates that the state prioritizes pride, prejudice and chauvinism over democratic principles with an open space for debate and a free press.

Ali Wazir, another elected official from the devastated tribal belt, has been in chains since December 2020 for an alleged speech he made against the state.

This is not the first time that dissident politicians like Wazir and his allies in the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) have been brazenly reminded by the almighty army in Pakistan of the consequences of its challenge.

The lawmaker has repeatedly rejected the charges of sedition leveled against him in the context of a political rally and insists on his right to freedom of expression.

The PTM is a human rights association that calls quite fiercely for the demining of tribal areas and demands an end to the practices of extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, cross-border terrorism and illegal detentions by security and military agencies. spying. of the Pashtuns in Pakistan.

Ironically, actions that genuinely slander Pakistan on the world stage but are presented as messages of pride and achievement by other politicians, most of whom are in government, result in favoritism and promotion.

Last year, for example, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan was involved in an armed attack on Indian security forces in Kashmir that killed 40 people and brought in two neighbors with nuclear weapons on the verge of war.

However, since Chaudhry worded his statements in a way that glorified the Pakistani government, he remains a favorite among the establishment.

This, combined with the continued blackout of PTMs in local media, demonstrates that democracy in Pakistan is absent and the country is practically under deep state rule.

Image: UPF International.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos